It’s officially Sagittarius month, brace yourselves everybody. As a fire sign, an archer woman is fierce, adventurous and unpredictable. If you have a Sagittarius friend, you’ll know how she’s just irreplaceable.

So, in celebration of their month, here are 5 facts and truths about Sagittarius women everyone needs to know.

The Preachy Know-it-all

If there’s someone who thinks they’re the smartest person in every room, they’re probably a Sagittarius. When they’re excited about certain topics, they go on and on for hours, leaving no room for anybody else to comment.

Falsely Optimistic

Optimism is always great. But in their case, it’s a double weapon. Sagittarius are usually optimistic at all the wrong times. To the point where they drive their friends mad, trying to find silver-linings to EVERYTHING!

Crazy in Love

When in love, they are CRAZY. They always seek perfection in a relationship and often forget their partner is only human. At the hint of a mistake, they drown their partner in a sea of irrational complaints!

The Work Trickster

At work, a Sagittarius is smart and mischievous. They’re probably loved by all their coworkers but resented by their boss. The fact that they are friends with everyone makes them seem like they are taking the work lightly, which is not necessarily true!

Super Helpful

Counseling and comforting friends is their area of expertise. Want to offend them? Talk to someone else when you’re having trouble at work. They will get mad and will be all like “why didn’t you come to me?”

Love them or hate them, there’s no doubt that sags are one of a kind!