It’s no one’s fault; the Ramadan marathon is always jam-packed with dramas and you’re lucky enough if a show or two stick.

So, if you’re wondering what to catch up on now or after Ramadan here are 4 series we think are really underappreciated!

El Fetewa

Yasser Galal really put his best feet forward this year with El Fetewa. Year after year, his drama choices are becoming interesting and the hidden praises we get about “El Fetewa” is the ultimate testimony!

Wanesni

Nothing beats a light comedy with fresh talents, right? “Wanesni” is one Ramadan series that definitely deserves more exposure. This is one show you don’t want to miss.

Hob Omry

Alright, Haytham Shaker’s acting skills may still need some polishing, but we feel that “Hob Omry” is not that bad and it actually deserves a chance. Especially given that great theme song!

Kheyanet Ahd

Yousra’s “Kheyanet Ahd” is probably more fortunate when it comes to Ramadan exposure. But still, it’s a shame we only turned our eyes to it over some tragic scene. It’s actually really good!

Lama Kona Soghayareen

The luckiest of them all is probably Khaled El Nabway and Mahmoud Hemeida’s “Lama Kona Soghayareen”. We certainly feel its potential and although it was mildly “noticed” it deserved more!

No need to waste your time searching for good shows to watch after Ramadan now, huh!