As the exam season approaches, the pressure in the air thickens.

Everyone is getting ready to hit the books. But if you’re a normal student just like the rest of us, odds are you are very much terrified of the “finals’ massacre”.

And who could blame you?!

To help you stay sane during this exam season, we have compiled for you a list of unconventional and useful tips to help you study.

Well they might not help you stay sane, but they will help you get the job done.

1. Study Sleepy

This might come as a surprise to you but studying while being sleepy is not as tragic as it seems. It is actually a good thing.

If you study right before you go to bed, you give your brain a chance to reinforce your memories during sleep. Therefore, your chances of remembering the information you studied increase drastically.

2. Stay Uncomfortable

Yes, you read it right! When you get comfortable, you have a higher chance of losing your focus and drifting off from your studying to God knows what. So make sure you stay uncomfortable.

The more uncomfortable you are, the more productive you will be. So take your books and set up camp in the bath tub, on the toilet, on the edge of a wooden chair, or just standing up. You will get tired, but you will get stuff done.

3. Exercise

A mistake students always tend to make is stop going to the gym or working out during the exam period. Because, as they put it they “are too busy to exercise.” However, taking a quick exercise break from studying helps get the blood flowing and gives you a chance to recall what you studied while exercising.

For a better effect, you can record your studying materials and listen to it as you work out. This is guaranteed to help you remember what you studied and also keep you in shape. It’s a win-win.

4. Read out loud with an accent

Studying a dull topic, in which you have no interest, is a must if you ever wanna graduate. However, there are ways that you can make even the dullest topics more interesting. One of them is reading it out loud while doing an accent.

It will help you get in the mood of what you are reading, add a flavor to this tasteless process, and ultimately increase your chances of remembering what you studied. The only downside is that you will risk looking and sounding silly. But it’s a small price to pay. Just make sure you do that indoors!

5. Play Teacher

A teacher knows best. There’s a reason for that. When you teach the stuff you learnt instead of memorizing it over and over again, you have a better chance of remembering it.

The information goes from the receiving process to the producing process. You get to know what you truly understand and what you are missing. Plus it is always fun to play teacher. And if you couldn’t find real students to practice on, you can always use your teddy bears.

All of these methods are merely to help you study better, not get you to study. The hardest part is still on you to drop the phone and grab the book.

We don’t envy you, but we sure do pity you. Good news is, it will be over soon and we could all go back to having study-free fun lives. In the meantime, hang in there!

Do you guys have any secrets of your own to help you study? If so, share them with us in the comments and let’s help each other get through this rough and brutal time.