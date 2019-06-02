The entertainment world in Ramadan is all about discovering new faces and falling in love once again with old ones. And this TV series season got everyone on social media talking.

As much as the opinions varied, as always, some people – if not the majority – actually agreed on 6 specific Ahmed(s) who basically stole the show!

1- Ahmed Salah Hosny

Let’s start with the new faces, shall we?

Ahmed Salah Hosny has already won girls over as ‘Fouad’ back in “Hekayat Banat” last year.

However, his role as ‘Aly Saqr El-Baron’ in this Ramadan’s “Hekayti” was quite eye-catching, in a different way.

And needless to say, people – and specifically girls -on social media made sure to acknowledge that, like a thousand times!

2- Ahmed Khaled Saleh

This actor’s case is a bit different than the others. The love for Ahmed Khaled Saleh goes back to his acting skills, of course.

But most of all, he reminds all of us of his late legendary father, Khaled Saleh.

The young actor stunned everyone with his recent performances in “Zodiac”, “About Gabal” and “Qabil”. And it’s just the beginning!

3- Ahmed El-Awady

It’s true El-Awady wasn’t all over television this season, but his role in “Kalabsh 3″ still caught the eyes.

Especially that we’re not usually expecting comedy performances from the action, drama and romance actor. However, social media was all about creating memes from his famous phrase in the series this time around!

4- Ahmed Dawood

This one is definitely not a new face!

But between playing the villain in works like “Grand Hotel” and “Segn El-Nessa” and the usual portrayal of the good guy; Ahmed Dawood was the talk of the town as ‘Mostafa’ in Dina El-Sherbiny’s hit series “Zay El-Shams”.

Playing the friendzoned charming man won people’s hearts, like BIG time!

5- Ahmed El-Saadany

Apparently, Ahmed El-Saadany has some kind of a fanbase not many were aware of!

In fact, El-Saadany is actually a really good actor. Like father like son, right?

And playing ‘Omar’ in “Zay El-Shams” gave people all the feels! The actor knew exactly how to make all of us love and hate him, all at once.

A lot of girls on social media agree, as you can see!

6- Ahmed Hatem Omar

We’ve seen Ahmed Hatem Omar play many different roles and perfecting all of them for several years now. From the bad guy to the sweet lover, he never fails to amaze us!

This Ramadan, his role as ‘Adham’ in Yasmine Sabry’s “Hekayti” showed us how one person can be so cruel yet too damaged and lost, all at once.

And again, people haven’t stopped bringing him up on the internet, this month!

Tell us, what do you guys think? Do you agree with us and the internet community? If not, who were the brilliant men who stole the show this year for you?