Relationships tend to get their fair share of representation in Egyptian entertainment, don’t they? It makes sense, since obviously, they’re a big part of people’s lives and all…and sometimes, our movies and TV shows like to step out of their stereotypical box to discuss relationships that are usually left out.

Long story short here, Egyptian entertainment sometimes loves surprising us with discussing topics you’d think we aren’t too bold for. Like interracial relationships, especially in these movies down below!

Just a little disclaimer, though. The representation and the discussion involved is generally a hit-or-miss.

Fool El-Seen El-3azeem

Perhaps the first movie you’d think about when this topic comes to mind, Fool El-Seen El-3azeem is, essentially, a movie about an Egyptian man coming into his own in China, all while falling in love with a Chinese woman.

So, here’s the thing. The love story itself? Cute and iconic, honestly. However, the Chinese stereotypes about every person who’s not Lee is kinda suspicious.

Youssef W Zeinab

Bet you’ve never heard of this one, right? This rare Mohamed Khan gem is about an Arabic teacher (Farouk El-Fishawy) who moves to Maldives to work and ends up falling in love with his roommate’s brother’s fiancée.

What happens next is an interesting narrative that’s honestly romantic. The two lovers try to move forth with their relationship, going through societal obstacles and acceptances all at once.

Yabani Asly

Okay, so let’s get one thing straight. The relationship in this movie is just messy and honestly reverts any progress people have made to discuss interracial marriages. Seriously.

It has a ton of stereotypes and indirectly promotes the notion that it’s “better” to marry someone from your own background. Yikes.

El-Kebeer Awi

Remember how we said Fool El-Seen El-3azeem had a cute relationship but could have been better about the stereotypes? Yeah, so the Hazaloum-Jawaher story is like that only multiply that by a thousand.

See, the relationship was cute and everything but the whole painting-Africans-as-cannibals and the whole jokingly-murdering-the-love-interest things literally make it horrifying.

Lan A3eesh Fi Gelbab Abi

We all know this wasn’t the best relationship or the best representation of American women but, well, these two are so infamous for all the wrong reasons (hint: loving the idea of a person rather than the actual person and gold-digging).

But, on the bright side, at least we didn’t quite have the Egyptian man being the greedy one after the other’s money here.

Kedba Beida

Another American woman with an Egyptian man, the couple from Kedba Baida (or MasryCany or Marriage Impossible) gives us a more accurate portrayal of what an interracial relationship is like or what challenges might arise.

Which movie did the best job at representation? Be honest.