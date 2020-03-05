There are a few unsaid rules about the music industry, if you really think about it. These rules encompass a lot of things, starting with the artist’s look to the little ad-libs they add to basically their entire personality.

One of the most infamous unsaid rules, though, is that all beloved artists don’t become all loved up in a day. At first, they have to be hated fervently and these 6 artists show us just that!

Abdelhalim Hafez

Although everyone loves a good Abdelhalim song to sing and dance and remember the good old days to, Abdelhalim was actually mercilessly attacked when he first broke onto the scene.

See, for the perpetually conservative Egyptian, the fact that a young man was very publicly singing about women and loving them didn’t sit very well with the audience for a long time.

Ahmed Adaweya

As is the tradition with every Sha3bi artist, Adaweya was hated and condemned by the public for ruining public morals and general taste.

Naturally, decades later, Adaweya is now a Sha3bi music icon and ongoing legend whose music is considered nothing short of classic.

Hany Shaker

Ironically enough, the King of Attacking Musical Freedom has been attacked vehemently back when he was a rising star.

A lot of people from the then-older generation didn’t like the vibe, outlook, or lyrics he was doling out. Some even said he was “corrupting” public values.

Amr Diab

With millions of sold records and a longstanding cultural legacy, no one in their right mind would think that Amr Diab was once seen as an arrogant amateur, but that really happened.

In one old interview, Amr Diab was even met with heaps of sarcasm and side-eyes when he was asked if he thought his songs would have an impact remotely close to that of Abdelhalim’s.

Tamer Hosny

If you were conscious in the mid-2000’s, you were probably aware of the fact that even though he was popular, no one really liked Tamer Hosny.

More often than not, his music was considered something of a guilty pleasure as people trash-talked his outlook, romantic approach, and his eyebrows.

Ruby

Another mid-2000’s legend, Ruby was disliked by critics and hated by parents, who thought she was corrupting young minds by introducing a sexy personality to the otherwise “conservative” audience.

You might think that calling it hate is an exaggeration, but the public’s dislike of Ruby got too intense, it even got her banned from Lebanon.

Anyone shocking on the list?