You know how in fashion, one day you’re in and the next, you’re out? And with 2019 almost coming to an end, here we will walk you through all the fashion trends you need to let go of! From chunky millennial sneakers to puffy jackets, we’re are so glad they are finally out.

Bomber Jackets

For a few years now, bomber jackets were all in and we wore them with almost anything. As fun as they were, the trend is REALLY fading out. Now, utility jackets with many pockets are taking over!

Hipster Glasses

Although we love ourselves a little 60s edge, small tinted glasses have recently gone out of style. Actually, they weren’t even practical to begin with. Cheer up, what’s “in” is your regular full-sized glasses!

Cropped Flare Jeans

They were super comfortable and we loved them too. But they need to make some room for more comfy and shape flattering cuts. Bring out your longer and looser jeans!

Oversized-padded Blazers

Don’t get this wrong, blazers and suits are continuing to rock in 2020. But in looser more tailored styles. A relaxed suit will be best for your fresh and casual attire and will be much fun to play mix and match with.

Waist Bags

We’re sorry, we know a lot of people love them and wear them, but they are just ending. They did look nice and handy, but it’s just time for the next fresh something. Shoulder bags are now making a comeback and we think they’re great!

Chunky Sneakers

Chunky sneakers? more like ugly sneakers. They have taken their time in the spotlight but enough is just enough.

Now that we’re not saying you should only wear what’s “in”, you could continue wearing an item or two from the above mentioned list. And that’s OKAY!

But it’s always fun to keep up to date with what’s in and what’s out, right?