Ever feel like you were in the mood for Italian? Specifically pasta?

It’s not exactly an odd craving, but somehow you’re never quite sure of where to go for the best pasta dish in town.

Every list goes “Italian this“, “pizza that“, so we’ve decided to give pasta its due. Here are our top picks.

CaiRoma

Owned and managed by an Italian immigrant to Egypt, CaiRoma makes sure to make the best of its blend between Egypt and Italy.

Naturally, the pastas in this West El-Balad restaurant are as authentic as it gets. Go and check it out for yourself and you’ll see we’re not giving out empty compliments.

If you’re still wavering about going, you can be swayed by the restaurant’s ambiance, which is highly reminiscent of all of those 90’s movies’ American diners we never experienced but wanted to try.

O’s Pasta

This famed Zamalek staple is one of the sure, tried places that just never get old. There is just something about the pasta that makes it impossible to not finish a plate.

We can easily see why some call this restaurant’s food addictive.

Pasta2Go

Have you ever eaten cup noodles while on a hurry? Maybe between classes or just doing errands?

Well, even if you hadn’t, there must have been a time where you looked at one dish so delicious and thought “I wish I could take this with me in a cup to eat it whenever“.

In a mix between practicality and innovation, Pasta2Go is offering us what we all wanted from its Maadi location and more.

Yes, this once everything is as literal as you imagine. You’re giving this restaurant your money and you’re walking out with pasta in an actual cup. You’re welcome.

Casa La Pasta

This restaurant proudly boasts a detail-oriented staff and an enchanting atmosphere from its quiet Mohandeseen street.

Casa La Pasta doesn’t forget the taste either, as all its customers make sure to praise it first and foremost.

Pasta Factory

This eatery is so dedicated to perfecting the art of pasta, it even puts it in the title!

It’s not just empty arrogance because Pasta Factory lives up to the expectations and more.

So, if you’re ever in Nasr City and hungry (or, let’s be real, lounging on the couch bored out of your wits), don’t be a stranger and go try a dish or two at this place.

Obviously these 5 restaurants aren’t the only pasta places in town, considering the many, infinite restaurants that serve these dishes.

Out of all the pasta places in the city, though, these are the ones you must check out.