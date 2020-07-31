You know how Sahel AKA the North Coast is the place to be, like every summer? Well, it never gets old, it only gets better. And this 2020 summer it’ll be extra good for all the obvious lockdown reasons. So, here are 6 spots varying from dining to wellness to visit in Sahel this year!

The Nile Goddess

Located in Hacienda White, the Nile Goddess is a place dedicated to body and mind wellness. It’s that place ladies go to drop all their worries behind and indulge in a journey of healing. They have activities like Tarot cards, creating scents, and sea-jewelry making. If you’re looking for some time of tranquility, this is your ticket!

The Lemon Tree and Co

We can’t have a Sahel spots list without mentioning one of our favorite spots there. The Lemon Tree and Co in Hacienda White is always a must-visit whenever in Sahel. It’s a hip and rustic restaurant that you can never go wrong with!

Pop City

Who doesn’t like a popsicle? More importantly, who doesn’t like a popsicle by the beach? Earlier this year, Sahel got revamped by the opening of Pop City, the amazing healthy popsicle place from UAE, and we are here for it! They don’t have a shop yet but they deliver through this number: +201066200060

Super Deli

Not in a mood to dine out? Well, you can always stay in and have a nice meal at home with the freshest top-notch ingredients. How? Place your order with Super Deli in Sahel and have it delivered to your doorstep. The most pleasant meals are only a button-click away!

Get Your Glow

Now, what’s a beach day without a refreshing smoothie and a healthy snack? If you’ve never heard of them, they have a kiosk and a bicycle in Sahel and now deliver in Cairo too!

The Smokery

Whenever you’re near Stella in Sahel, you have to pass by The Smokery restaurant and bar. Being an “it” spot in Cairo, they didn’t disappoint us with their beach branch, to say the least.

There you go guys, some of our favorite Sahel spots and finds. We’re sure you have more to add to the list, right?