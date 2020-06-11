If you’re a bookworm who needs an actual paper book, not an ebook, within hands at all times, these days must be really tough for you. Since it’s not so safe anymore to pay your local bookstore a visit, here are 6 places that’ll deliver your books of choice to your doorstep!

El Azbakeya Delivery

El Azbakeya Delivery on Facebook and Instagram is one of the early online bookstores out there. They mainly deliver English books, but we think you’ll be in for some really cool finds on their online-store!

Cherry Blossom Books

You need to check out this aesthetically pleasing bookstore on Instagram, you guys. Other than being one of the coolest independent bookstores out there, they also deliver now and have interesting book sales!

Soor El Azbakeya Online (Arabic)

If you make sure you write it in Arabic in your Facebook search box, you’ll be introduced to the Arabic gems of Soor El Azbakeya. Hit their DM and ask for your dream books now!

Book Stop

For super cool editions of both Arabic and English classics and, for really affordable prices, check out Book Stop on Instagram!

Diwan

Who doesn’t like Diwan? As sad as it is for some of us not being able to visit their nearest branches, we are happy to let you know that you could place your order and they will deliver!

El Shorouk Bookstores

And the cherry on top of those great book deals is El Shorouk Bookstores, that OFTEN have a free delivery option if you order books for more than 150 EGP!

Happy reading, everyone!