Breakups are hard. While one partner can quickly move on, the other might still linger around the relationship for a while…

If you’re getting mixed signals from your ex and you’re not sure what to make of them, pay attention to those signs. Maybe you ex doesn’t want to stay an…ex!

Always Texts On Your Birthday

If he still cares, he will never forget or hesitate to send you that “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” text right at midnight. But, old lovers could wish you a happy birthday too without wanting to get back together.

So the closer to midnight he sends, the more you should be sure he’s not over you. Usually, a happy birthday text means much more with exes!

Unfollows You On Social Media

If you break up with someone and are already over them, you wouldn’t care if you see their pictures or posts on your timeline. If you’re having a hard time letting go though, you will probably unfollow their social media accounts and save face like a mature teenager.

Hints That He’s A Changed Man

Whenever he calls, he will try and subtly prove how he’s now more of an adult. He will hint at how he now has a better job or how his views of certain topics have changed. In hopes that you’ll reconsider whatever it is that made you leave.

Been Single For an Awful lot of Time

Don’t read too much into it though, maybe his luck is bad on Tinder! But, if you’ve been apart for a while now and it seems like he never dates, maybe he’s still into you.

Suddenly Drops Your Inside Jokes

What seems to be a normal conversation suddenly turned into nostalgia with him trying to allure you with what were once inside jokes, he’s definitely trying to let you know you always had a connection together!

They Don’t Like Your New Person

Yes, jealousy and comparisons are real. But if your ex has moved on, he would casually compliment your new boyfriend. If he hasn’t, he’ll drop some mean comments about him every now and then!

Remember, a gut feeling can easily be wrong, but you could also be right. If you can’t quite put your finger on it, but you know something is up, chances are you know they aren’t really over you.