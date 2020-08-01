Lying down under the sun, tanning with headphones in and a good book in hand, is our idea of summer luxury. And we’re pretty sure you feel the same. This is why we made you a full list of wonderful summer reads of different genres that you need to take with you to the beach!

#1 We Were Liars

Mystery? Check.

Suspense? Check check.

Summer crime and complex characters? Check check check.

If you’re into those types of novels, then get ready for “We Were Liars“!

#2 The Unexpected Everything

“The Unexpected Everything” is such a sweet and light summer read! It’s also very funny so you’ll spend a good amount of time turning the pages while both laughing and melting because of Andie and Clark!

#3 The Summer I Turned Pretty

If you’re a fan of “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before“, then you’re definitely going to love this young adult romance novel by the same author. And of course, it takes place during summer – making it a perfect read for the beach!

#4 Serious Moonlight

This beautiful teen romance is a great summer read! Not to mention that anybody who loved “If I Stay” will probably love this one just the same – it’s simply heartwarming, just like the weather these days (Only on the beach though).

#5 Aurora Rising

Ever since its 2019 release, this series has been hyped up like nothing else! So if you’re into Sci-Fi, then Aurora’s world will most definitely take you to another galaxy – even if your feet are still touching the sand!

#6 When Dimple Met Rishi

If you didn’t think that a contemporary arranged marriage rom-com novel is what you need this summer, well, we’re here to tell you it sure is! “When Dimple Met Rishi” is very a light and happy read, you’re going to fall in love with the characters from the very first pages!

We hope you enjoy this combo of genres! Let us know in the comments which one you ended up packing for your summer trip and reading!