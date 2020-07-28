When it comes to skincare and cosmetics and with the stakes so high, we always look for someone to give us their honest and unfiltered review on products. We don’t want someone covering up for a company just for marketing purposes. This is why we give you the 6 beauty bloggers we trust the most!

Aliaa Lasheen

This beauty is one of our favorite bloggers on Instagram. She gives BOLDLY honest reviews and she never shies away from calling out a bad product or company.

Grow & Glow

As the username implies, Menna is all about growing and glowing. Not only does she give great product reviews, but she also uses her platform to spread self-love and body positivity!

With Hags

If you just love your medical terms when it comes to cosmetics, Hagar’s blog “With Hags” should be on your feed. Reading and looking into product ingredients is definitely what makes her shine among her fellow bloggers.

Mona Ali

If you’re looking for Arabic simplified reviews, Mona Ali is the way to go. She’ll make your life a lot easier and will help you know the do’s and don’ts of beauty.

Rana Reviews

Don’t we all just love the girl-next-door bloggers who like to keep things plain and simple? If that’s your blogging type, following Rana Reviews is a MUST.

Nour Sherif

Another blogger with a minimalist approach is Nour Sherif. Her tips are super helpful and her reviews are clear cut and to the point!

Shout out to all the bloggers keeping it real out there!