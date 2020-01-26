Cairo International Book Fair

The 56th edition of the annual Cairo International Book Fair kicked off on Wednesday January 22nd at El-Manara Conference Center, New Cairo.

And between the hundreds of books that are either debuting or are on display there, you’ll find a number of them worth grabbing.

In order to save you some time and help you pick out the best ones, we thought of putting together a list of the top 9 books creating a social media hype and selling in big numbers at the book fair over the past few days.

#1 Kondalini – Mirna El-Helbawi

الرواية الجديدة "كونداليني" قريبًا في المكتبات ومعرض القاهرة الدولي للكتاب. عن #دار_الكرمة "الهروب حل أنيق جدًا وبسيط جدًا عندما نتخيله، يمكنك أن تجمع حاجياتك في حقيبة سفر وتختفي في ساعة متأخرة متأخرة من الليل من دون أن يلاحظ أحد هروبك. لكن المقابل ضخم: أنت وحدك تمامًا، من دون رفيق أو صديق. هذه هي لعبة الحياة القاسية. تريد شيئًا؟ سأعطيك إياه لكني سآخذ في مقابله شيئًا آخر. مقايضة رخيصة، ويجب أن تكون مفاوضًا جيدًا لكي تخرج بأقل الخسائر، لكن في كل الأحوال هناك خسارة. لن تنتبه لهذه الخسارة إلا عندما تحتاج إلى ما خسرته في وقت ما. ولأن ألاعيب الحياة قذرة، لن تدعك تشتاق إلى ما خسرته في البداية، ولكنها ستجعلك تندم عليه على نحو أو آخر لاحقًا. وعندها لن تجد إلا أنصاف الحلول. هذه هي قواعد اللعبة. إذا لم تعجبك يمكنك شنق نفسك بأقرب حبل" ميرنا الهلباوي، كاتبة وإعلامية شابة. وقعت في حب السفر ومغامراته. بدأت الكتابة بمدونة صغيرة على الإنترنت، وعملت في الصحافة في مجلة ٧ أيام وتميزت بالحوارات الحصرية مع شخصيات عالمية، مما أهلها للترشح إلى جائزة الصحافة العربية في ٢٠١٦، وحازت على المركز الثاني. عملت كذلك في المجال الإذاعي بقناة "إنيرجي" الفرنسية الناطقة بالعربية في مصر. حققت روايتها الأولى، "مر مثل القهوة حلو مثل الشوكولا"، الصادرة عام ٢٠١٨ نجاحًا كبيرًا، ولا تزال تعاد طباعتها حتى الآن. #كونداليني

Mirna El-Helbawi’s first bestselling novel “Mor Methl Al-Qahwa, 7lw Methl El-Chocolat” is actually still being reprinted and sold to this day, even though it was published in 2018.

This year, her second ever novel titled “Kondalini” is already living up to the success of the first one, with a large number of people praising it on social media and waiting in line at the book fair to get their hands on the signed copies!

“Kondalini” is about life and self discovery, so get ready for some “Eat, Pray and Love” vibes!

#2 Ma Rawah El-Bahr – Sandra Serag

This is Sandra Serag’s fourth novel and the young writer is only 24 years old! Can you believe it? Serag’s first novel “Sa’ar7al” was published in 2017 and was followed by “Ma La Nabouh beh” (2018) as well as “Ila Ma La Nehaya” (2019).

All three of them gained huge success, especially “Ma La Nabouh Beh“; which is still selling to this day, reaching its 23rd edition last October.

The romantic novelist’s newest release is titled “Ma Rawah El-Bahr“; it’s a dramatic love story about lost hope told by none other than the sea itself.

#3 Shobeik Lobeik – Deena Mohamed

This one is not a novel; it’s a comic book that a lot of readers and social media users are swearing by at the moment!

This comic book is written by award winning comic artist Deena Mohamed who released the first part in 2017 and the second part with the same title, just last week.

Set in a fantasy world, “Shobeik Lobeik” is all about actual dreams and wishes placed in glass bottles. You could buy them, but only if you have the money. What a concept!

#4 Fatah Men El-Sharq – Nouran Khaled

بين الخوف الذي يحثنا على الفرار، وبين الحنين الذي يرغب في إعادتنا للمقاومة.. حكاية أجيال تبدأ مع «نورسان» الفتاة البلغارية المسلمة التي عاشت في ظل صراع الحكم العثماني مع أوروبا، تمر عليها قصص الحب والحرب والتاريخ، لتجد نفسها أمام خيار وحيد هو الهروب بالعائلة من المصير الحتمي الذي يواجه كل المسلمين في روسيا في هذا الزمان، وفي البلد الجديدة التي تعيش فيها، تبدأ رحلة الحفيدة «ميري» في معركة جديدة مع الزمن والمشاعر والذكريات والهوية. رواية تغوص في التاريخ، وتكشف العديد من الأسرار.. كُتبت بأسلوب عذب مشوق وبمشاعر حقيقية. رواية : فتاة من الشرق الكاتبة : نوران خالد مسابقات ومفاجآت دار دوِّنْ في معرض القاهرة الدولي للكتاب 2020🔥🔥🔥🔥👇 ⛔️ ابدأ رحلتك فى المعرض من صالة (1) جناح (B31) – دار دَوِّن للنشر والتوزيع شارك معانا فى المســــابقات❤️ .. لكل مسابقة #هدية_من_دار_دَوِّن 👇 💥 المسابقة الاولي 🎁 لو عايز تكسب نسخة هدية من الكتاب أعمل شير للبوست ده وهنختار 5 أشخاص بشكل عشوائي عشان يكسبوا نسخة من الكتاب متنساش تعمل البوست بابليك ✌ 💥 المسابقة التانية 🎁 اعمل منشن لصاحبك اللي عايزه يكسب الكتاب هدية وهنختار ٥ اشخاص بشكل عشوائي من اللي اتعملهم منشن يكسبوا نسخة من الكتاب.. كتاب هدية لصاحبك .. كتاب هدية لحد بتحبه. 💥 تابع الحساب الرسمي لدار دوِّنْ على فيسبوك وانستجرام وتويتر طوال فترة المعرض dawenpublishers/ ومتفوتش العروض اليومية الكبيرة اللي هنعلن عنها ..(في كل يوم مفاجأة تفرحك) وعرف اصحابك عشان تفرحهم 😉 #كتب_تترك_أثرًا #كوِّن_مكتبتك_من_دَوِّن #كتبك_تبحث_عنك #معرض_القاهرة_الدولى_للكتاب 🎉🎊 #مجانين_الكتب #كتبك_السنة_دي_عندنا #احتفالات_دار_دَوِّنْ_للنشر #كل_يوم_مسابقة #دَوِّن_لكي_تترك_أثرًا

The book fair wouldn’t be the same without a new Nouran Khaled book taking part in it.

After “Galaletha” and “Tard Yasel Mota2akheran“, this time she’s written an intriguing story with a historical feel to it about different generations of Muslims from Bulgaria.

Between love, war, escape and resistance; this novel is a whole other world.

#5 Al-Qasr Al-Aswad – Mona Salama

"اشتَهَتْ أن تكون سيدة القصر المَهيب المُحاط بحديقـة غَنَّـاء؛ أزهـار وأشجار وأثمار تسر الناظرين، غير مُدركة لظلال الماضي الأليم التي تَجثم بثقلها فوقه، ولا أطياف الحُب التي تُحاول أن تتسَوَّر مِحراب قلبها بغفلةٍ منها. فهل ستخرج مِن القصر بنفس الأحلام التي دخلتهُ بها، أم ستعجِنها التجربة بماءِ الندم؟" – القصر الأسود/ د. منى سلامة. ————– مفاجأة عصير الكتب السنة دي: 🎉 5 نسخ (مجانية)، هيتم توزيعها بشكل عشوائي.. كل إللي عليك بس تعمله: (شير للبوست + منشن 5 من أصحابك عليه.) 😎 ————- سوف تتوفر إصدارتنا بخصم 30% في: * معارض عصير الكتب 🚩القاهرة: جناح عصير الكتب – قاعة 1 – B55 معرض القاهرة الدولي. 🚩بورسعيد: نقابة المهندسين الفرعية – قاعة المعارض الدور الأول علوي- شارع أحمد عرابي خلف مدرسة بورسعيد الاعدادية بنين – حى العرب. 🚩سوهاج: قاعة المعارض – قصر ثقافة سوهاج – ميدان الثقافة. * مكتبات عصير الكتب 🚩المنصورة: حي الجامعة.. شارع الترعة.. بجوار أهل الشام. 🚩الإسكندرية: سموحة – شارع إسماعيل سري (التأمين الصحي) خلف مدارس سيدي جابر بنين أمام كافيه سمايل. 🚩الزقازيق: شارع طلبة عويضة بجوار مطعم نور الشام أمام مطعم الأصيل. "للطلب أونلاين " والتوصيل لكل محافظات مصر. https://www.booksjuice.com/books/القصرالأسود #إصدارات_عصير_الكتب

Yet again, Mona Salama stuns people with another one of her novels. From “Kighar” to “Thani Oxid El-7ob” and more; many readers enjoyed her earlier releases.

This year, Salama had put out a mysterious novel about a woman dreaming of becoming a lady living in a castle. But who knows what the walls of this castle are hiding? Everything is not what it seems!

#6 Tartibat 3ashwa2eya – Donia Kamal

«أقول لك أيضًا للمرة الأولى إن للأمل طعمًا آخر، طعمًا لذيذًا يشبه الطعام الذي تتذوقينه للمرة الأولى بحذر، لكنه يعجبك جدًّا وتستلذ به معدتك وتشعرين أن كل حواسك تنتشي بطعمه الجديد، الأمل يشبه الحب، يثير عصافير البطن ويجعل كل أطرافك متحفزة وعروقك نافرة وحاجبيك مرتفعين بدهشة لأن هناك ما يشبع القلب هكذا. لن يبقى لنا سوى هذا المذاق، لن يبقى لنا سوى النشوى، لن يبقى لنا سوى الحكاية التي سنحكيها لبعضنا البعض سواء نجحنا أو فشلنا.» من رواية #ترتيبات_عشوائية لـ #دنيا_كمال إصدارات #دار_الكرمة متوفرة في #مصر وفي المكتبات الكبرى في #الإمارات #السعودية #الكويت #عمان #البحرين #الاردن #bookstagram #instabooks #bookshelf #bookstagrammer #bookstore #ArabicBooks #bookstagramfeature #Reading #Booklover #Books #ilovebooks #BooksOfInstagram #egypt #UAE #KSA #Jordan #Oman #kuwait

Donia Kamal is a TV producer, writer and an award winning novelist who had released books like “Hekayatan: Heya Wa Doha” and “Cigara Sab3a“.

This time, she takes her readers on a journey full of hope, love and lost memories through a number of different letters sent out to different people in our protagonist’s life.

#7 Ezma – Mohamed Sadek

We’re pretty sure everybody has either read “Hepta” or seen it on the big screen! And for those who don’t know, Mohamed Sadek is the author of the unique story.

Sadek had also written four other popular novels like “Insta Hayah“, “Ant“, “Taha Al-Ghareeb” and “Bed3 Sa3at F Yawman Ma“.

This year, he has released “Ezma“; a story about love, hope and passion. But mostly, it’s about fear and how to try and get by in life without it. We can’t wait to read this one, can you?

#8 Lan Nasna3 El-Falak – Belal Alaa

قريبًا في المكتبات ومعرض القاهرة الدولي للكتاب الكتاب الجديد لبلال علاء «لن نصنع الفُلك» «انزلقنا إلى الدوائر الخاطئة في الأوقات الصحيحة، ثم عدونا إلى الدوائر الصحيحة في الأوقات الضائعة، لم نكن يومًا إلا غرباء أو متأخرين، تعوزنا الحماسة، أو تنقصنا المعركة، تفوتنا لحظات الذروة، لخوف مرضي من الزيف، أو لنقص وراثي في المشهدية، أحببنا من كان ينبغي أن نحبهم، وقت أن كنا من لا يجب أن نكون، ثم أحببنا من لا يجب أن نحبهم، وقت أن أصبحنا أنفسنا، تتفلت منا الدنيا دائمًا على لحظات قليلة، أو هكذا نخدع أنفسنا، ونرجو، في كل مرة، بعض الدقائق الإضافية، فما زلنا نملك أملًا لا نعرف ماذا نفعل به.» بلال علاء مدون وصحفي ومحرر مصري، يكتب للعديد من المواقع والصحف المصرية والعربية. نشر له كتاب «زمن الوحوش الضارية: بحث في صراع الخطابات في مصر في سنوات الضباب والثورة والدم» وهو تحليل لصراع الخطابات السياسية في مصر من 2005 إلى 2015، و«في تشريح الهزيمة: حرب يونيو 1967 بعد خمسين عامًا» (مشارك). #لن_نصنع_الفُلك #بلال_علاء إصدارات #دار_الكرمة متوفرة في #مصر وفي المكتبات الكبرى في #الإمارات #السعودية #الكويت #عمان #البحرين #الاردن #bookstagram #instabooks #bookshelf #bookstagrammer #bookstore #ArabicBooks #bookstagramfeature #Reading #Booklover #Books #ilovebooks #BooksOfInstagram #egypt #UAE #KSA #Jordan #Oman #kuwait

Belal Alaa is a young well known journalist and blogger. His newest book “Lan Nasna3 El-Falak” is already getting all kinds of praise on social media because of how beautifully written it is.

Don’t miss grabbing this one, we promise it’ll make you fall in love even more with books and reading!

#9 Al-Zaman – Mostafa Ibrahim

قريبًا في المكتبات ومعرض القاهرة الدولي للكتاب أخيرًا وبعد طول غياب الديوان الجديد لـ #مصطفى_إبراهيم «الزمن» في هذا الديوان أسألُ وأُجيب أُخطئ وأُصيب وأعني ما أقول وأقول ما أعني فدعني ولد مصطفى إبراهيم في الجيزة عام 1986. تخصص في هندسة الطيران. غنى من كلماته عدد من المغنيين مثل محمد محسن ومريم صالح وغاليا بن علي وفريق إسكندريلا. صدر له ديوانين لقيا نجاحًا نقديًا وشعبيًا. فاز بجائزة أحمد فؤاد نجم لشعر العامية عام 2014. إصدارات #دار_الكرمة متوفرة في #مصر وفي المكتبات الكبرى في #الإمارات #السعودية #الكويت #عمان #البحرين #الاردن #bookstagram #instabooks #bookshelf #bookstagrammer #bookstore #ArabicBooks #bookstagramfeature #Reading #Booklover #Books #ilovebooks #BooksOfInstagram #egypt #UAE #KSA #Jordan #Oman #kuwait

We had to finish off this list with an amazing poetry book because everybody needs a little poetry in their life to brighten up their day. Are we right?

Award winning writer and poet Mostafa Ibrahim just released his newest poetry book and that one, you really need to grab!

Let us know in the comments which one of those books you’re going to get your hands on. And if you read any of them or have any other recommendations, don’t hesitate to tell us!

