Let’s face it. We’ve all been investing heavily into our skin-care routines this summer, haven’t we? We’ve tried all the lines and upped our sunscreen game but there’s one thing we’ll always end up going back to — DIY-ing our way through natural masks!

Sometimes, nature and fresh ingredients can work more than wonders on our skin and that is just the case here. So, give us your total, undivided attention and read up on these 7 masks you’ll want to start mixing ASAP!

Avocado, Cocoa, and Honey Mask

Hydrating our skin (and ourselves, don’t forget!) is an absolute must. Especially in the summer. And with a mask like this, you’ll be doing your face a favor!

Ingredients: half an avocado, 1 tablespoon of honey, cocoa powder

How-To: This one’s fairly easy. Start by mashing a quarter of the avocado in a bowl. Then, stir in one tablespoon of cocoa powder followed by a tablespoon of honey. Mix all these ingredients well and mash any lumps that may still exist, then apply this mask to your dry skin and leave it for 10 minutes. Wash it off with warm water and moisturize.

Sugar Lips Mask

Though this is technically not a face mask, this lip mask is crucially important. Especially as the summer goes on and the weather takes its toll on your lips. But this can all be a thing of the past, in exactly five minutes.

Ingredients: one teaspoon of sugar, one teaspoon of honey.

How-To: Start by wiping your lips so they’re absolutely dry of any products or oils then get a bowl. In the bowl, add in the teaspoons of sugar and honey and knead them well together. Scrub this ‘mask’ on your lips for one minute then let it sit for two minutes before wiping and rinsing.

Turmeric and Yogurt Mask

Want to get that effortless natural glow without the help of any face oils? You now can! With the help of this mask, you’ll be improving your facial luster instantly.

Ingredients: one-eighths teaspoon of turmeric (note: more than this and you might risk your skin turning yellow), one tablespoon of Greek yogurt (or non-flavored).

How-To: Since it’s all based on two simple ingredients, you can probably see how this mask is going to happen. Get a small bowl add the yogurt tablespoon first. Follow that by the turmeric and mix. Apply it and leave it for seven minutes and then wash it off.

Chamomile and Honey Mask

With the all-too-known antibacterial powers of honey and anti-inflammatory chamomile, this mask is perfect for treating acne and generally soothing your skin down.

Ingredients: two teabags of chamomile tea, one tablespoon of honey, one tablespoon of yeast.

How-To: Start by making a two-teabag cup of chamomile tea and wait until the cup goes absolutely cold. Then, get a tiny bowl and add a tablespoon of honey then a tablespoon of yeast and mix them well. Pour in the chamomile tea until you have enough to make a thick paste (i/e: not watery). Apply the mask for 20 minutes then rinse off.

Honey, Lemon Juice, and Egg Whites Mask

Okay, so here’s a fact. People just can’t close their pores. It doesn’t happen, but you know what does happen? Minimization, which is what this wonder–mask will do for you.

tip: never let the lemon juice touch your face if it’s not mixed in with other ingredients

Ingredients: one tablespoon of honey, a tiny squeeze of lemon juice (you’re the judge on how much), one egg-white.

How-To: In a small bowl, add in the egg-white and the lemon juice and mix well. Then, add in the honey spoonful (extra important for moisturizing) and leave the mask on for fifteen minutes before rinsing.

Cucumber and Avocado Mask

Though oily skin is just a fact of life at this point, there are a number of ways to combat it or at least keep it at bay. One of them can be found in this cooling mask, full of hydrating powers and vitamins.

Ingredients: quarter of a blended cucumber, half an avocado.

How-To: Mash the avocado in a small bowl. Then, add the cucumber and mash it too and mix both ingredients well together. When you’re done, apply the mask for 15 minutes then rinse it off.

Almonds and Olive Oil

Pollution is so rampant these days, it’s almost undetectable in the air and elsewhere. However, this doesn’t mean we can’t work on our skin-care by incorporating things that will protect it from that.

Ingredients: two tablespoons of olive oil, a handful of almonds

How-To: First, begin by grinding your almonds into fine shavings then add those shavings in a bowl. Add the two tablespoons of olive oil and mix well and if you want, you can add a spoonful of optional matcha powder. Apply the mask for ten minutes before rinsing.

Go wild with this license to experiment!