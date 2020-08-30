7 Egyptian Actors Who Would KILL It In Horror Movies

So, you’ve read the title and now you want to have a great big laugh because, well, who are we kidding? Egyptians just don’t make good horror movies.

And, okay, so you’re kinda right about that (#CampMovieSurvivors) but that does not mean we don’t have actors who would absolutely slay that genre if they could.

No, we really, really mean it. Once the production and script games step the hell up, we have a very specific list of actors we’d like to see in the horror game.

Fathy Abdelwahab

Mr. Unhinged everyone! No, really, there is a part of us that finds it pretty disturbing how Fathy Abdelwahab managed to toe the line between the hilarious and the call-the-cops-creepy when playing Samir Spot.

And if you think about it, all his other characters do give off the unpredictable/borderline creepy factor (we all remember the detective from Raya w Skeena, you know). Imagine him with a horror character now — he’d go all out!

Yousra

Yes, the Yousra and you should not be surprised if you are. In everything but name, Yousra was literally the one and only 80’s Scream Queen we’ve had and you have to admit it — you were just as terrified as she was in El-Ens wl Gen.

Now, here’s the good part: Yousra can play the hero or the villain in a horror movie and we’ll be glad to have either.

Yehia El-Fakharany

We rarely see Yehia El-Fakharany as evil but wouldn’t that just be a thriller-horror movie dream come true? Imagine him as he was in Wanoos, only a hundred times more sinister.

If you can do that, you’ve probably just imagined what El-Fakharany can do with a psuedo-Silence of the Lambs situation…aka blow it out of the water!

Nelly Karim

Okay, sure, so your thoughts might immediately go to pinning Nelly Karim as the “woman haunted” trope that we find in every other horror flick. And she’d own that role if she took it, honestly.

But here’s a thought. Imagine her as she was when she was possessed in El-Feel El-Azraq but give her an entire movie to work her magic and you’ve got yourself a classic in the making!

Alaa Morsy

Listen, listen — you know how Jordan Peele, a comedian, is really good at making horror movies? That’s because comedians are masters of good timing and that’s a thing you need in horror. And there’s no one who has mastered deranged comedy like Alaa Morsy did.

He has good timing and a pretty creepy laugh if you think about it and he’d make it to the Top Tier Villain List easy, just give him a chance.

Ahmed Hatem

Sure, this one’s a shocker because you just don’t see Ahmed Hatem and think ‘typical horror/slasher hero‘. But here’s the thing – he’d be far off from being the hero in our expectations.

Quickly pay Ahmed Hatem and his eyeliner a visit during the Ibn Halal time and you’ll easily see a terrifying villain who would, honestly, give some recent Movie Bad Guys a run for their money.

Menna Shalaby

We have to admit one thing. We’ve mostly put Menna Shalaby on this list because, if you think about it, she portrays the “Nice Girl who is Actually A Bad Person” image well and that’s really crucial in some films.

Also, that and the fact that she kills it at portraying cold, semi-murderous characters (i/e: Fi Kol Esboo3 Youm Gom3a). She just does.

Who do you think can headline a horror movie?