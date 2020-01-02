After we’ve all seen and heard the many, many versions of the fake news about Badreya Tolba becoming Google Maps’ next narrator, we’ve started thinking about something important. Who is actually qualified for the job?

Now, don’t get us wrong. Badreya Tolba, in all her comedic genius, is more than iconic enough for Google Maps. But then again, though, there are others who could give her a run for her money.

Like who, you may wonder? We thought you’d never ask!

Fifi Abdo

Whether she’s cursing you out for missing the U-turn or praising you and giving air-kisses because you avoid traffic, Fifi Abdo would undeniably make the perfect driving companion, wouldn’t she?

Just make sure you don’t anger her, we all know how quickly she can do a 180!

Ayman El-Kashef

You know those moments when the Maps’ narrator shuts up because there’s nothing to say and you’re driving well? Yeah, you can forget about those.

Just like his match commentating, Ayman El-Kashef will not let you have a moment’s peace and will enchant you with some bizarre poetry during the strangest of times.

Abla Kamel

If you miss having your mom or aunt freaking out over your driving in the passenger’s seat, you won’t miss her much if you have the one and only Abla Kamel by your side.

She will praise you, insult you, offer unnecessary tales, and mountains of advice all in one breath, you can’t say you don’t want to witness that.

Medhat Shalaby

Ah yes, the Nightingale of Egyptian Match-Commentating himself!

If you imagine it’s like having your retired grandfather at the wheel, you’re right…it might even be worse.

Wahid Seif

He’s going to “eh el-mogtama3 da!” you as well as judge you and your car and your route every five seconds and you’re going to love it!

Ahmed Mekky as Hazal2oum

Of Mekky’s many characters, Hazal2oum is the most iconic and down to earth, which is why he’ll give you the best map-guiding. Just don’t take his word on the shortcuts, though. He’ll be bluffing.

Abla Fahita

Egypt’s most beloved puppet and shrunken aunt would kill this job if she got it, wouldn’t she?

Just imagine cruising through any street and listening to her over-the-top, probably-illegal tales as you go. It’s a free podcast!

Who would make the best guide?