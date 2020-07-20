According to popular saying, flirting is like a game of chess. One wrong move and you’re out. Makes sense, doesn’t it? Sadly, though, it doesn’t mean that these wrong moves will stop.

Think about it. If people thought out their flirting game more often, then would these seven women have ever heard these awfully strange one-liners and shared them online?

“He insisted that I must love Thursdays”

For some people, zodiac signs are really the most entertaining thing to talk about. And while we don’t judge that, we might judge those who use them for flirting purposes…especially if it goes like this.

“He said that I must love Thursdays with all my heart,” one woman wrote. “And I didn’t get why, so he said that since I’m a Leo, Thursdays are naturally my favorite days — I just felt insulted.”

“He told me I reminded him of his uncle…and it got worse”

Hey, you know how when someone is trying to flirt with you and they accidentally mention that you remind them of their old uncle? Yeah. Neither did we, honestly. But sadly, this girl had to be there to hear it.

“He was trying to hit on me,” the girl began explaining. “So it was really weird that he thought telling me I reminded him of his old dead uncle would work.”

“He really liked my eyebrows”

Okay, we’re not going to lie. When you ask about a person’s interests or things like that, you might get somewhere. However, limits do exist and if, at some point, you thought ‘hey, maybe not‘, then you should listen to your gut. You’ll see what we mean.

According to one woman, she’d been in a convenience store when a stranger tried to start a conversation with her. Somewhere along the line, it got flirty and everything was fine until —

“He said that he probably shouldn’t say this and then asked where I got my eyebrows done,” the woman said. “For real! And he said that it was because they looked good but he looked disgusted while he was saying that!”

“I was literally only giving out my attendance number”

As everyone knows, college is the place where most people really experiment with their pickup lines and flirting games. So, it’s not exactly a shocker when some of the lines are really out-there.

“It was the end of the class, so we were all looking for the attendance sheet,” one girl wrote. “And one guy decided to volunteer to mark everyone in, so he took the sheet.”

“When my turn came,” she continued, “he asked for my number and I started saying my ID number but then he stopped me and said ‘no, your real number’. Yeah.”

“He began by asking for my mom’s number…”

Some meetings really set the tone for entire encounters. And, yes, it’s not always in the best way. Especially, when some use it as a chance to say things like this:

“He winked at me and swore he was not flirting,” one girl wrote. “And immediately asked for my mother’s number because he was proposing to me. I had just met him!”

“I heard the worst poetry of my life!”

Okay, so we’re just going to say it. Poetry never works when used for flirting. Something feels off. And, you know what? It can be worse because apparently there’s some flirt-fighting poetry out there. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

“He was a new hire at my last office,” one woman wrote. “And we were all talking so he heard that I like poetry. So suddenly, he got up and started saying a random poem to impress me!”

But wait, there’s more. “There was one line where he actually cussed me out,” she added, “because I was a ‘natural beauty’ or whatever. It was really weird.”

“He said I was ‘culture’…no, not ‘cultured'”

We don’t even have a lot to say about this next line, but honestly, no sentence has ever left us so confused in our lives. Whatever happened to everyone just using the textbook “your eyes hold a deep sadness”?

“I was kind of in this pre-relationship stage with this guy,” one girl wrote. “And at one point, we were talking and he told me I was culture.”

Yes, that’s it. “I tried really hard but I still don’t understand it,” she added. “Before you ask, yes, he was a West El-Balad type.”

Can you tell us about a strange pickup line you heard?