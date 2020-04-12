Just because you can’t “physically” be with your friends, it doesn’t mean you still can’t hang out and even play with them. One perk of the quarantine is that it reminded us of all the good times of online gaming.

And since every other group of friends is gathered every night playing one of those games, we’ve decided to tell you all about it so you and your gang won’t feel left out!

Ludo King

A pretty cool free-to-play online game is Ludo King. If you feel a bit of a Deja Vu, that’s right, it used to be popular many years ago before it became an online game!

Call of Duty

This one game has always been the boys’ favorite. But now, many girls are joining in the arena and are all armored up and ready to combat. We guess it’s the quarantine effect!

Fortnite

Into spy games? Fortnite is the best of the best in this category. Enjoy a multi-player island game with your friends but we warn you, it’s pretty addictive.

Skribbl

The modern version of the traditional Scrabble is Skribbl. A game of words that will surely keep you and your team of friends in the fun zone all night!

UNO

Care for a game of numbers? We don’t know of anyone who didn’t enjoy UNO cards back as a child. Now, many years later, UNO is still relevant as an online game!

Phase10

Another card game that we just love is Phase10. This one may require a tiny bit of focus from you and your friends since it’s all about the 10 phases, but we promise you some time flying fun!

Pubg

Last but not least, a game that has been trending for two or more years and got hyped even more in quarantine. Do we even need to convince you with this one?

Happy gaming, everyone!