Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to slow down and enjoy a feel good movie. Whether you’re celebrating with your partner or planning a relaxed night with friends, a romantic comedy always sets the mood.

Hob El Banat

Nada, Ghada, and Roqayah’s hilarious arguments and unconditional support despite all odds is the reason why this movie is so heartwarming. It’s the perfect choice for a Valentine’s movie night for couples and friends to enjoy.

365 Yom Saada

Hady’s casual flings and stubborn resistance to settle down until he meets someone who unexpectedly softens his heart brings a mix of playful tension and sweet transformation, giving Valentine’s Day viewers a lighthearted and uplifting watch.

Ezaet Hob

Hassan and Laila’s awkward moments and playful misunderstandings are adorable and charming, making this film an ideal choice for a Valentine’s movie night for couples and friends alike.

Valentine’s Day

The mix of awkward encounters, unexpected connections, and romantic twists that unfold throughout Valentine’s Day gives this movie a lively and charming energy, making it a feel-good choice for watching with friends or a romantic partner.

The Notebook

A summer romance ends in years apart as Noah and Allie spend their lives clinging to memories of each other. The movie’s enduring love story gives Valentine’s Day viewers a truly emotional experience.

Zarf Tarek

Tarek pretending to be someone he’s not, while finding himself in hilariously dangerous situations as he falls in love, is the reason the movie is so charming and funny. It’s a good pick for a thrilling Valentine’s night with friends or a partner.

La La Land

The budding romance between Sebastian and Mia as they chase their aspirations makes this musical playful yet bittersweet. It’s the perfect Valentine’s watch for couples or friends who love romance with a mix of fun.