It’s the debate that’s taken over timelines, group chats, and even Egyptian cafes since yesterday. Who didn’t want to see the moment Salah finally lifted the Ballon d’Or after all these years? And yet, here we are again. Another year, another round of questions: why isn’t Mohamed Salah getting the recognition he seems to deserve?

Looking at the numbers, it’s hard to argue against him. Salah’s goal contributions this season have been among his highest; he’s been crucial for Liverpool, and his overall form has been nothing short of stellar. So why does it still feel like a battle for him to take home football’s most coveted individual award?

Some fans believe it’s about more than just stats, that there’s a layer of bias or a blind spot when it comes to celebrating Arab players on the global stage. And when the voting is in the hands of a committee of journalists and public figures, rather than footballers or managers, it raises the question: Is this really the truest reflection of the game’s best talent?

Whether it’s Salah, Achraf Hakimi, or any player whose fans feel deserved the win, there’s a wider conversation to be had. Does the Ballon d’Or put too much weight on a handful of “specific” players and overlook others who consistently deliver brilliance?

This certainly calls for a fresh look at how we honor football’s greats, giving more consideration to players’ record-breaking performances and appreciating the diverse styles of play. Because if we don’t broaden how we celebrate excellence, we risk missing out on recognizing some of the sport’s most important contributors. Do you agree?