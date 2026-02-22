We’re only four days into Ramadan, and we already can’t get enough of some of the series we’ve seen so far. From drama packed storytelling to situational comedies, here are some series we’re sure you won’t want to miss during the first half of Ramadan.

Ein Sehreya

Essam Omar returns with Ein Sehreya after Batal El Alam, playing an electrician caught up with a corrupt lawyer. Starring with Bassem Samra in their first reunion since Siko Siko makes this thriller a must watch.

W Nensa Elli Kan

With fame, threats, and protection clashing, Yasmin Abdelaziz and Karim Fahmy’s clear chemistry promises an intense story. We’re excited to see them reunite in another must-watch drama.

Etnein Gherna

Asser Yassin and Dina Elsherbiny’s first on-screen collaboration immediately grabs attention and makes Etnein Gherna hard to miss. Their chemsitry is evident in every scene, making their pairing a powerful one.

Manna

The series follows a desperate mother’s shocking rise in the drug underworld, blending raw emotion with ruthless ambition. The series is elevated by Hend Sabry’s commanding performance alongside Ahmed Saleh and Khaled Selim with a story that keeps the stakes painfully real.

Heya Kemya

A buddy comedy series reminiscent of good old fashion comedies, it perfectly blends dark and light sense of humor, thanks to its diverse cast and creative scenarios.

Sawa Sawa

Ahmed Malek and Huda Elmufti always make a fun duo. With Sawa Sawa’s gripping and emotional storyline, it’s hard to tell where their characters’ paths will end up this time.

Fan El Harb

Youssef El Sherif finally makes his grand Ramadan return with Fan El Harb, an exciting thriller filled with mysteries to uncover and schemes to be plotted. Joined by Shery Adel, the pair’s reunion is enough to get us excited for the series.

Kan Yama Kan

Even though the series tells the story of a separated family, the aesthetics still stand out. From the artistic frames to the dimly lit scenes, we’re sure this series that will get you reflecting on life.