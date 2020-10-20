Egyptian remakes of foreign movies have been done like a thousand times now over the past decades, but it’s true that not all of them have succeeded or even lived up to the originals. However, since some were actually good – we feel that there’s another bunch that needs to be made.

From comedies to romantic comedies and even thrillers – here’s a list of the top blockbusters we think should be remade in the Egyptian cinema industry.

1- How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

This 2000s romantic comedy is a lot of people’s favorite until this very moment. Can you imagine what it would be like if it was made into an Egyptian rom-com? Instead of the great Mathew McConaughey and the stunning Kate Hudson, we’d have two Egyptian comedy legends!

2- Notting Hill

Okay, the whole superstar-normal person love story played out in so many movies over the years. American, English, French, Indian, and even Egyptian at some point. Remember Lobna Abdelaziz and Farid El-Atrash’s “Resala Men Emra’a Maghoula?”.

However, we want a modern one with the same exact concept as Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant’s “Notting Hill”. It would be amazing if Asser Yassin and Dina El-Sherbiny starred in it for example!

3- The Wolf Of Wall Street

Hear us out. This blockbuster was not only the talk of the town, but the entire world, when it was released back in 2013. So we just think that with the stars of today, it could be very successful if it was turned into an Egyptian motion picture!

4- Murder Mystery

If you haven’t seen this one already, you really should get to it now! The Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler comedy released in 2019 basically revolves around a ‘murder mystery’ with some funny events unfolding. And we can’t really help but picture Ahmed Helmy and Mona Zaki, for example, in the Egyptian version of the story. Can you?

5- 13 Going On 30

This 2000s rom-com starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo could fit an Egyptian version perfectly if the right cast was chosen! Can you imagine Yasime Abdelaziz in the lead role? It would be great!

6- Gone Girl

Ok, we know this one may be hard to imagine as an Egyptian film. But since the Egyptian cinema industry has been recently exploring and getting into different genres, we feel that a movie like Gone Girl could be nicely executed should there be a well-written script!

7- Prisoners

We could vividly imagine this movie being made into an Egyptian version with Ahmed El-Saka and Amir Karara as the cast. El-Saka even starred in a series about the abduction of his own child before so this one won’t be at all hard, but rather action-packed and darker, in a good way!

8- The Invisible Guest

Another thriller/mystery genre we think should be added to the Egyptian film industry. This 2016 Spanish movie only needs a well-written script in Arabic and a well-picked-out cast with significant talents and it will surely be a blockbuster here!

Let us know what other movies you think could be successful if made into an Egyptian version. We think that with a well-chosen cast and a strong script, an Egyptian remake could hardly go wrong. What about you?