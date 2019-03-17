El Gouna International Squash Open returns to Egypt for the 8th edition to be held from 17th to 26th of April. Squash fans across the region are getting ready to cheer on their sporting heroes, as 96 of the world’s top squash players are participating in the tournament representing 20 countries including Egypt, England, France, Netherlands, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Switzerland, Germany, Finland, New Zealand, Kuwait, Malta, and Spain.

The exciting matches will be live-streamed across 88 countries in 4 continents, with more than 30 international channels including Euro Sport and Squash TV.

El Gouna International Squash Open has been successful for 7 years, its 8th edition is expected to host more extensive international attendance and participation. The safety and security standards of the country have attracted more investment opportunities and the field of sports tourism has significantly been endorsed by the state in recent years, as the country prepares to celebrate the success of the tournament in 2019.