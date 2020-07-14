9 Egyptian Couples Share The Stupidest Reasons They Fought!

Love sure is one hell of a drug, isn’t it? People just can’t live without it and without that one person that makes them feel so happy they actually get kind of goofy. And apparently, there’s one more thing people in relationships can’t live without. Unnecessary drama.

See, here’s the thing – while we were scouring the internet, we found this thread asking couples the most ridiculous things they fought over and it’s come to our attention that some people, well, see fighting as life’s greatest unofficial sport.

Yeah. You’ll see what we mean when you read all about it here.

“He didn’t speak to me for a week because I didn’t give him the Scope 6 in PUBG”

Of the many stories you’ll read here, this one is certainly the weirdest. Sure, sometimes things escalate but…over PUBG? Really?

“I was just joking,” the girlfriend wrote. “I swear I was only having fun and he went and made it all dramatic—I was going to give him the Scope 6 eventually!”

“I thought she was trying to test my loyalty…and then I lost her trust for a while”

You know how sometimes misunderstandings happen and everything goes way out of proportion way too fast? Well, this guy sure does. See, he started getting messages from one girl and after talking to her for a while he suspected his girlfriend sent her to test his loyalty.

“In my defense,” the boyfriend said, “it was really off at first. But then she asked me why I was even talking to that girl like that and we fought about it anyway.”

“We fought over the color of our future dishwasher. Yes, really.”

Here’s a weird fact (apparently). It seems like the more serious a couple gets, the stupider and more ridiculous their arguments and fights get. Don’t believe the theory, well…

“I wanted a black dishwasher,” the fiancé typed. “But she wanted a silver dishwasher and then she said I had bad taste in dishwashers anyway and that turned into a fight – the wedding was off for two weeks.”

“We couldn’t hear each other because the network sucked and he thought I was cursing him”

Yes, yet another misunderstanding. Can you imagine how much life would differ if someone took a five-minute pause. And sometimes, you don’t even have to pause; it’s obvious.

Other times, well…look at this. “The Wi-fi connection was terrible that day,” the girl wrote. “So we had trouble hearing each other because the call was all but dropping – but when I was cursing out the connection, the Wi-fi picked up and he thought I was cursing him!”

“She went to get a medical shot and I got mad she didn’t tell me”

Yeah, we have nothing to say to this one. Sometimes, people just overreact and feel the overpowering shame of the cringe upon them later.

“I was at work so I was already pissed and wishing I was asleep,” the guy wrote. “And then she texted and said she was at the hospital to get a shot and I turned it into a fight. It was stupid, I know.”

“Apparently, I sleep too much and he doesn’t like that”

Honestly, aren’t we all sleep-deprived or with messed-up sleeping patterns? Isn’t this the norm by now? You would think this isn’t a fight-worthy topic and yet…

“It’s not my fault that he’s an early bird—he has stuff to do,” the girl wrote. “Is it really that bad if I get my 18-19 hour beauty sleep?”

“I had fish on the first day of Eid and that upset him”

No, you did not misread that. This is literally it. That’s the reason one couple actually fought. Don’t worry, the girlfriend was just as surprised.

“I told him I was happy because we had feseekh for the first day of Eid,” she wrote. “And he got offended somehow? We’re good now, but I still don’t know what happened.”

“I told her I had her on mute for like 3 months. I don’t know why I said that.”

Have you heard/seen someone start a fight out of literal nothingness before? If not, you’ll be reading about one right now.

“We were sitting at this café and it was quiet,” the boy wrote. “And I wanted to start a conversation so I casually mentioned that I had her muted for 3 months. She did not like that.”

“I told him he interrupted my movie and he got upset—but it was true!”

There’s a fine line between ‘rude’ and ‘playful’ and over text, it really doesn’t translate well. And this was this girl’s downfall and the reason to a week-old fight! Yes, really.

“He texted while I was watching a movie on my phone,” she wrote. “So I texted back that he interrupted my movie and he went all out on the moodiness – he even sent the ‘🙂’ emoji and everything! Talk about turning the table.”

Like we said, couples sometimes see arguing as the world’s greatest sport!