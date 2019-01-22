oscars nominations

On Sunday, February 24th, the 2019 Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.

This year’s Oscars -so far- remain without a host after actor\comedian Kevin Hart turned down the host role.

For the past couple of weeks, all of us movie fanatics have been nervously biting our nails anxiously waiting for the final nominees’ list for this year’s Oscars.

Thankfully, the wait is over! 

The 91st Oscar nominations were announced this morning in a presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani revealing the nominations in the 24 categories for this year.

Here is the list of 2019’s Oscar nominations:

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Rami Malek
Viggo Mortensen

Directing

BlacKkKlansman
Cold War
The Favourite
Roma
Vice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

Production Design

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Documentary Feature

Free Solo
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

Original Score

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR
Shallow
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

We can’t say this list eased our anxiety at all; now we are hanging off the edge of our seats even more!

Seriously, the next 32 days can’t go by fast enough!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR