On Sunday, February 24th, the 2019 Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.

This year’s Oscars -so far- remain without a host after actor\comedian Kevin Hart turned down the host role.

For the past couple of weeks, all of us movie fanatics have been nervously biting our nails anxiously waiting for the final nominees’ list for this year’s Oscars.

Thankfully, the wait is over!

The 91st Oscar nominations were announced this morning in a presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani revealing the nominations in the 24 categories for this year.

Here is the list of 2019’s Oscar nominations:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Rami Malek

Viggo Mortensen

Directing

BlacKkKlansman

Cold War

The Favourite

Roma

Vice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR

Shallow

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

We can’t say this list eased our anxiety at all; now we are hanging off the edge of our seats even more!

Seriously, the next 32 days can’t go by fast enough!