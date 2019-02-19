Recently, our rich history has been proving that it never stops unveiling new details and monuments every day!

The last blast from the past Egyptian archaeologists were able to find is an ancient Roman shipyard north of the Sinai Peninsula, which is thought to be at least 2,000 years old!

Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities discussed the new find in a Facebook post, explaining that the site consists of two dry docks separated by a rectangular building.

The bigger dock was supposedly where the ships pulled for maintenance. Also, the remains of decomposed wooden beams which were organized in layers indicate that they were used in fixing boats.

According to Luxor Times, this shipyard supposedly belongs to the Ptolemaic era between 332 B.C. and 30 B.C. and was connected to the Nile via a lake as proven by the remains of fish bones on the site. Of course, both the lake and this branch of the Nile have since dried up.

Archaeologists also found pieces of wood, several bronze and metal nails of different sizes and shapes, and even some pottery.

The excavations where this shipyard was found took place at the Tel Abu Saifi archaeological site.

This is not the first time this very site has given us precious discoveries. The first time this site was excavated was in 1911 by Egyptian archaeologist Mohamed Shaaban. Then in 1914, it was re-excavated by a French mission for the Suez Canal company.

Sadly, in 1967, many archaeological elements in Tel Abu Saifi were destroyed when the site was being used as a military base during the time of the Israeli occupation in Sinai.

Between the years 1994 and 2000, the Supreme Council of Antiquities excavated the site and discovered that it is the location where the Roman fortress of Silla once stood.

During the past few years, several other Egyptian missions worked in the site and made multiple amazing discoveries. The last of which is this 2000-year-old Roman ancient shipyard.

We are astounded by the fact that a treasure of this magnitude remained hidden for such a long time. It kind of makes us wonder what other authentic Egyptian treasures are yet to be discovered!

Sources: Fox News, Luxor Times