Halloween is right around the corner and we can’t hide our excitement anymore! Lucky for us, Cairo is sparing no expense to get all spooky for the night. Check out these amazing party venues that will make you celebrate in style!

Monkey Safari,Cairo Capital Club

The German duo, Monkey Safari, will hit Cairo Capital Club’s floor for Halloween. The night will also include local electronic spinners, Sebezz and a-squared. Book your ticket now through Qube app.

DJoker’s Background ft. DJunkie, The Tap West

HA HA HA! “Smile and put on a happy face” is this year’s Halloween motto at the Tap West. Wearing your favorite villain’s costume is mandatory for a night full of RNB tunes mixed with Hip Hop beats. Send them a message for reservations!

Cirque Du Freaks ft. DJ Feedo, The Tap East

Pick your scariest costume for The Tap East’s Cirque Du Freaks. The good news is, you could actually win their “Best Costume” prize! Don’t miss the chance of partying the night away East Siders!

Asylum ft. Mohasseb and Heavy Pin, Cairo Jazz Club 610

This one’s not for the faint hearts. Cairo Jazz club is getting renovated as an mental asylum. Get your freak on with DJ Mohasseb and Heavy Pin in a night full of surprises!

After Dark, Bounce

Tired from all the clubbing? Bounce, our favorite place will be hosting a huge Halloween party this year. Can you imagine lights, trampolines and music together with the town’s hottest DJ?! Book your tickets through Bounce or TicketsMarche.

So there, pick your favorite spot now and get ready for some serious wildness!