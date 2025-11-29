Travelers often dream of journeys that reshape their understanding of history, culture, and humanity. Few destinations manage to delivere this critical transformation as powerfully as Türkiye’s southeastern treasures, made even more accessible through the seamless connectivity offered by Turkish Airlines, with the remarkable efforts of the Republic of Türkiye’s Ministry of Tourism, whose initiatives preserved and shared the region’s ancient wonders with the world.

This journey, spanning Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Mardin, and Diyarbakır, unfolded like a living museum. Each stop revealed deeper layers of the history of Türkiye, spirituality, and civilization, allowing us to witness sites that had shaped human identity for thousands of years.

Gaziantep: Where Tradition Met Antiquity

The experience began in Gaziantep, a city where the scent of pistachio baklava mingled everywhere. After enjoying a traditional Turkish breakfast, we were immediately drawn into the heart of antiquity at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, the world’s largest mosaic museum. Inside, masterpieces from the Greco-Roman city of Zeugma came alive. The famed “Gypsy Girl” mosaic, with her haunting eyes, stood as an enduring symbol of the region.

Stepping into Gaziantep’s historic center, this place transported us to Mesopotamian trade routes where merchants once exchanged goods, spices, and stories.

Şanlıurfa: Where Humanity’s First Temples Rose Again

The visit to Şanlıurfa coincided with the 5th Anniversary Press Conference of Taş Tepeler, attended by the Minister of the Republic of Türkiye. This milestone highlighted groundbreaking archaeological discoveries, further deepening global understanding of early human civilization. The Ministry of Tourism played a vital role in supporting, protecting, and promoting these archaeological treasures.

Not far away, we explored the mystical Balıklı Göl Complex, where tradition holds that King Nimrod cast Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) into a fire that miraculously turned into water, with the burning logs transforming into sacred fish.

The day peaked at Göbeklitepe, the world’s first temple and a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2018. Among 12,000-year-old T-shaped megaliths, visitors witnessed the origins of organized belief, communal rituals, and monumental architecture, long before agriculture or settled life.

Mardin: The Stone City of Spirited Civilizations

The journey continued to Mardin, where honey-colored stone houses cascaded down the hillside in timeless harmony. A walking tour through its atmospheric streets revealed a city shaped by Assyrians, Arabs, Kurds, Armenians, and Turks, a mixture of cultures and religions that had existed for centuries.

The morning began at the Ancient City of Dara, an astonishing rock-carved settlement and once formidable Eastern Roman fortress. Next, we explored the Mor Hananyo Monastery (Deyrulzafaran), a spiritual center of the Syriac Orthodox Church for more than 1,500 years. Its peaceful courtyards and golden stone halls spoke of centuries of devotion.

Diyarbakır: A Living Chronicle of Faith & Heritage

A scenic transfer led to Diyarbakır.The city center, Kaleiçi, felt like an open-air ethnographic museum, with historic streets, mosques, churches, and cultural landmarks. For those passionate about shopping, Diyarbakır offered a variety of shops and modern malls, perfect for souvenirs or a leisurely retail spree. The day included a spiritual visit to Eğil District, adding a spiritual dimension with tombs of prophets believed to rest in the region, linking Mesopotamia’s landscapes to stories shared across Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Finally, for travelers seeking history, beauty, storytelling, and an unforgettable experience, this journey remains a profound reminder of why Türkiye continues to be one of the world’s most captivating destinations.