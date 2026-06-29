Soma Bay, Red Sea, Egypt – 2026 – Set along the sun-drenched shores of Egypt’s Red Sea, Sheraton Soma Bay Resort introduces a new benchmark in coastal luxury with the unveiling of its fully reimagined suite collection. This transformation marks a defining evolution in the resort’s positioning, where space, privacy, and proximity to the sea come together to create a more intentional and elevated guest experience. More than an enhancement, this is a complete redefinition of suite living on the Red Sea.