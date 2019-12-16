Like every year, we were shocked and saddened by the loss of some great acting and singing talents in Egypt and the entire Arab world. And we wanted to take this opportunity – since we’re nearing the end of 2019; to pay tribute to their beautiful souls.

#1 Ezzat Abo Ouf

On July 1st, Egyptian actor and musician Ezzat Abo Ouf left our world at the age of 71 after a long battle with illness. His loss was shocking and it’s still hurting a lot of us; but we will never forget how much he taught us and inspired us to dream big…

#2 Farouk El Feshawi

Not long after Abo Ouf, on July 25th, the great Egyptian actor Farouk El Feshawi lost his battle with cancer and died at the age of 67. His long list of movies and stunning performances will forever remain in our hearts.

#3 Talaat Zakaria

Aged 58, Egyptian comedian Talaat Zakaria died after years of sickness on October 8th. And the only thing we know will rest our hearts after his loss is the amount of jokes we could still watch, laugh at and remember him by. From “Abo Ali” to “Hareem Kareem” and many more.

#4 Mahmoud El-Gendy

One of the most significant actors of the 70s-80s generation left our world on April 11th, at the age of 74 after suffering a heart attack. But he left us a treasure of his works that will live forever; from “El-Shahd W El-Demou3‘” to “Hadith El-Sabah W El-Massa” and many more.

#5 Haytham Ahmed Zaki

On November 7th, we were all shocked to hear the awful news of the passing of Haytham Ahmed Zaki at the age of 35; due to a sudden drop in blood circulation.

We will never forget how talented he was and how much he reminded us of his great father Ahmed Zaki; especially when he portrayed young Abdelhalim Hafez in “Halim“, and also his performance in “Beliatcho“.

#6 Mohamed Abo El-Wafa

In June 2019, Mohamed Abo El-Wafa died aged 63. This actor was a great addition to a lot of movies and TV series such as “El-Fil El-Azrak“, “Ibrahim El-Abyad“, “Nesr El-Se3id“, “El-Weseya” and many more.

#7 Shaaban Abdelrehim

On the 3rd of December, we were yet again shocked at the news of the death of Egyptian singer and performer Shaaban Abdelrehim aged 62 after a long battle with illness.

Sha’bola will never be forgotten as he left us too many lyrics to remember him by…

#8 Mohamed Khairy

On December 2nd, aged 77, Egyptian actor Mohamed Khairy left our world after suffering some heart problems and longtime illness.

The actor had a big impact on the 70s, 80s and 90s films and TV series. From “Bedaya w Nehaya” to “El-3omr La7za“, “Rodda Qalbi” and many more.

May their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace, and may we always remember them by their art treasures that were made to live forever….