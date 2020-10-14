Just a couple of hours ago, we all learned about this horrifying accident that shook us to the bone.

Mariam Mohamed, 25, lost her life over what seems to be a duel with some male strangers with a car.

It was reported that these men tried to steal her purse or worse; sexually harassed her – both verbally and physically.

And in a desperate attempt to get out in one piece, she fought back but her purse – which she was holding on tight – got stuck to the moving car’s front mirror. Leading to her death as she was caught under the wheels.

No further details have yet been disclosed. But we do know that this horrible accident won’t be taken lightly as authorities are already on the hunt for the murderers whose faces have been caught by the security cameras around the crime scene.

We won’t let Mariam’s death go unnoticed or pass like it’s nothing. A stand should be taken, once and for all!

We will be updating you soon!