While everyone on Twitter has been flaunting their most favorite international celebrities with a wide acting range, Egypt too has what it takes to join the trend!

We’ve seen posts showing the many roles of actors like Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many others. Egyptians didn’t miss the chance to say how we have our equivalents to those. Case in point, Hassan Hosny!

So, we thought we’d take this chance to pay tribute and remember together our very own Hassan Hosny, who is an acting force to be reckoned with!

The Struggling Musician

In “El Lemby”, Hassan Hosny played the role of the sensitive old musician “3am Bach” and he did a great job at it, too. Have you heard the symphonies he played?

The Loyal Lover

“Kalem Mama” is the movie where Hassan Hosny played Abla Kamel’s loyal lover. The two are portrayed as the “star-crossed lovers” who eventually ended up together after the man “Hassan Hosny” confessed his hidden feelings!

The Gold Digger

In “El Nazer” we got to witness the veteran actor in a different light. He plays the trickster who is after the wealthy widow. Hands down, one of his most memorable roles ever.

The Single Father

In “Zaki Chan”, Hosny was the single father of two who is trying to juggle all the balls life is throwing at him. He made us laugh, cry and everything in between!

The Villain

Who can forget the infamous “3am Dabash”? He was a thief, yet he was lovable. We mean, no one can make you sympathize with a villain other than Hassan Hosny!

The Policeman

In a “Face Off” manner, Hassan Hosny was the patriotic cop who helped transform a simple man from Upper Egypt into the world’s most dangerous criminal!

Is there really a role Hassan Hosny can’t play? Now, which one of his unforgettable characters is your favorite?