It’s the third day of Ramadan and we’re all still puzzled about what to watch and what not to. Right? On that account, we’ve watched pretty much everything and shortlisted the most worthy series, so far!

Layaleena 80

Honestly, ever since the promo and poster of this one dropped, we couldn’t help but fall in love. And, after watching its first few episodes, we’ve grown more and more in love with the 80s setting and nostalgia themes!

La’bet El Nesyan

After Zay El Shams, everyone was highly anticipating Dina El Sherbiny’ new series. And after catching the early episodes, we can’t say we’re disappointed, but we’re definitely hoping for more.

W Nheb Tany leh

Frankly, we never thought this one series would make it to our list. Ramadan drama was never Yasmine Abdelaziz’s strongest suit. However, this series is funny, realistic and we even dare say “feminist”.

Lama Kona Soghyreen

After the whole Riham Haggag/Khaled El Nabawy drama, we just had to give the series a try. And guess what, even more drama was awaiting us. We still don’t really know what to make of it, but it’s pretty intense and definitely promising!

100 Wesh

The moment we knew Nelly Karim was starring in a comedy-drama, we were in. And so far, we love the show and we loved to see our acting dynamo, Nelly Karim, in a different light!

El Ekhteyar

To be honest, we are all just tired of seeing Amir Karara as the tormented police officer. This time though, it’s different. Not just for being a military officer but for portraying the character of the late hero El Mansy!