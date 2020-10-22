Remember last week when actor Ahmed Falawks posted a Saad Lamjarred stan post on his official Instagram account? The post which came days after an online rage on the latter for announcing a visit to Egypt?

Well back to Falawks, who stirred quite a wave of anger for his tone-deaf support of the Morrocan singer linked to multiple rape accusations. But Falawks didn’t stop there, he actually went on to cyber-bully the angry commenters.

الفنان احمد فلوكس بيدافع عن المغتصب سعد لمجرد و لما حاولت اعارضه شتمني و اتهمني في عرضي و شرفي و عملي بلوك.. مش هنسكتلك و على جثة بنات مصر ان الشخص دا يدخل بلدي و يهدد امان بناتها.. و على جثتنا انك تدعم مغتصب متهم في تلت دول و نسيبك لا كلنا هنقفلك

One girl he heavily attacked and went on to actually slut-shame is Nelly Sharkawy, and Nelly is the heroine of our story today. Why? Simply because after he posted an apology for his horrible manners, she didn’t settle.

Yesterday, the 21st of October, Our girl Nelly shared on her Twitter account that she’s now officially suing Falawks for 10 Million EGP. And everyone is still in shock by her boldness.

Bravo, Nelly. You’re doing AMAZING. This is how it should be from now on. Celebrities shouldn’t get away with things just because they’re famous. And an apology (that he later deleted) just won’t cover it anymore.

In fact this is not the first time Falawks presents a very questionable behavior. Remember his video kicking a security guard? We let that go with an apology and a cheap PR move.

This time, he maxed out on the inappropriate behavior and ripped on a girl condemning his bizarre support of an alleged rapist. Do you see what happens when we ignore abusive patterns?

Our full support goes out to Nelly Sharkawy. She’s totally within her right and we hope she gets her justice soon. As for Falawks, your attitude towards criticism won’t be tolerated.

Reap what you sow.