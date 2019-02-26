The Oscars were yesterday and ever since then, everyone, ourselves included, has been celebrating and gushing over Rami Malek’s win with pride, rightfully so, of course.

However, Rami Malek is not the only one we should be celebrating in this year’s Oscars. Because he is not the only Egyptian who proved that true talent, can make it anywhere.

Meet Ismailia-born and raised, Ahmed Walid.

Ahmed Walid is the visual artist behind several of our favorite animated movies. He is also the visual effects coordinator for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. I.E. the movie that won this year’s Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film!

A side but equally important note; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Vers also won a Golden Globe, a Bafta and several other awards this year.

A true pride to us all…

That’s Not All

Ahmed’s considerably short career is filled with jaw-droppingly impressive achievements. He is the visual effects coordinator\digital artist\environments technical director behind several other huge production movies.

To name a few, Beauty and the Beast, Avengers: Infinity War, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and last but not least, Avengers: Endgame.

Bet you didn’t know an Egyptian was the reason for blowing your mind at the Avengers, ha?

Who is Ahmed Walid?

After reading about Ahmed’s amazing accomplishments, we just had to know more, so we reached out to him to pick his brain with some questions. We didn’t think he’d even respond!

However, we have to say, he was more humble and cooperative than our wildest dream! And managed to make time for us despite his extremely busy, Oscar-winning schedule!

So here is what Ahmed Had to say:

Q1. What is your educational background?

“I am studying “Game Design” at London Metropolitan University and will be graduating next year.”

Q2. When did you start your career? And what inspired you to work in visual effects?

“I started to be passionate about VFX I think when I was 16 but I learned graphic design first and worked as a graphic designer for a while just to get to know the concept of design more and understand colors to help me get into VFX. Then I came to study here in London where I got an internship in a VFX during which I worked on some other projects but it didn’t count because I was still an intern. So I guess my career officially started when I worked on “Beauty and the Beast”, it was my first official film.”

3. Did you ever think you’d win an Oscar? How did it feel to achieve such a thing?

“I wanted us to win of course but I was thinking that we will get it for “Avengers: Infinity War, For Best VFX. But “First Man” got it, congrats to these guys they did a great job. As for Spiderman, it was, of course, an amazing thing we worked hard on it and the entire team did an amazing job.

For me, I am still aiming for “Best Director” Award before I reach 30. So as amazing as this win is, I try not to focus on it too much so I can keep my eyes on my bigger dream of winning an Oscar for “Best Director”.”

4. What movies were the hardest to work on?

“Hands down, Avengers infinity war.”

5. What movie you were most excited to work on?

“Avengers: End game, which is coming out this April.”

6. What are the hardest obstacles you faced in your journey?

“Procrastination probably, because all the things I keep thinking of as “problem” turn out to actually be my fault so, I’ll go with procrastination.”

7. Did the fact that you are a Muslim Egyptian make it any harder for you to get your break? If so how?

“No, not at all! People here don’t care, to be honest, that’s as far as I know. For me, I didn’t face any problems because of such thing with anyone till now.”

8. In your mind, what is the one move you think drastically affected your journey, i.e. what do you think helped you the most to reach where you are now??

“I think failure did, I got 65% score in high school “thanwya amma”, I was rejected in MIU and BUE for being “not good enough”. And even when I tried studying programming I failed too, but here I am!”

9. What is coming next for you?

“Hmm, currently I am working on a movie, trying a new and different thing, and I think it is going to be big, “I hope”. And I hope people will like it when they see it.”

10. What message do you want to give to all aspiring artists in Egypt right now?

“There are some great artists in Egypt. I don’t think it’s their problem, it’s the industry’s problem. Companies in Egypt don’t think that artists are that important so they don’t appreciate them and 80% of them are underpaid so they will never give everything they have. So my message would be for the production companies to care more about art and to know how important it is. As for the artists, I would tell them my favorite quote by Walt Disney; “If you can dream it you can make it”.

So here you have it, a born and raised Egyptian that managed to find his biggest success in his worst failures!

If this did not inspire you to get yourself up, dust yourself off, and keep hustling, then what will?

He dreamed it, he did it! And so can you…