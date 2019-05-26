Some people believe that TV portrays fictional realities for our surrounding; others see that it describes our society. Some see that TV shows are only meant for entertainment, others support the idea that these shows significantly influence our mentality.

However, what is the situation when it becomes to embodying the lucky womanizer who enjoys the company of different women? Is it healthy to show a bunch of women fighting to win a man, especially in a society that still needs to develop its concepts about women?

Elzoga 18:



In this context it is worth mentioning the sitcom The Spouse Number 18/Al Zoga Al 18 where women are falling for the protagonist Hamza (interpreted by Hassan El Raddad), a young handsome businessman.

The series is based on the old Egyptian movie The Spouse Number 13/ Al Zouga Al 13 for the star Rosshdy Abaza.

Throughout the series the protagonist suffers several disorders due to his unwise attitude. After getting married to 17 women, the 18th one comes to teach him a severe lesson. In order to keep her, he would have to pay a lot of effort.

Even though, depicting a playboy, who sneaks to manipulate and keep women by his side, as a smart and pretty character, was criticized.



“I am against the idea of objectifying women,” “I am opposing that women are used for entertainment.” Were amongst the comments against the show’s concept.

While several people are enjoying the comedy show, others are blaming this kind of production of praising the toxic masculinity’s arrogant nature.

The Series and other Criticisms:



Another criticism against the Spouse Number 18 was that it shows sexual connotations and anti-public chastity. The Supreme Media Regulatory Council detected misconducts in the 10th episode.

Defending back the Egyptian actor answered, “The TV show does not contain sexual connotations by any means.

The dialogue is a common one, bearing in mind that the context is comedy and the series’ protagonist is a womanizer. So there has to be bold statements, however we do not pass the limits.

Some series during the previous Ramadan’s portrayed close characters including Al Hag Metwaly and Al Zoga Al Rabaa.



Regarding such characters’ ceaseless appearance on screen in a funny way, especially in a society that suffers high rates of sexual harassment and divorce, it is time to stop these productions that, in a way or another, fulfill and feed the dominant males’ false ego and unjustified pride.