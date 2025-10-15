A restored Neo-Renaissance landmark reimagined as Downtown Cairo’s new hub for culture, design, and hospitality

Cairo, Egypt – October 14, 2025: Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment announced the launch of TamaraHaus, a reimagined early 20th century Neo-Renaissance landmark building that now serves as Downtown Cairo’s newest creative and cultural destination. Operated by Alchemy Experience, the project brings together design, art, retail, F&B, and hospitality, positioning itself as a vibrant hub for culture, lifestyle, and community.

TamaraHaus was recently awarded the 2025 Best Practices in Architectural and Urban Heritage Preservation Award, one of Egypt’s highest recognitions for cultural conservation, under the patronage of the Minister of Culture and overseen by the National Organization for Urban Harmony. The distinction places it among the most celebrated heritage projects in Egypt, as it directly contributes to the ambition of transforming Downtown Cairo into a stage for world-class cultural and architectural renewal.