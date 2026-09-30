• First-of-its-kind recognition for an Egyptian company highlights an approach combining heritage restoration, adaptive reuse, and cultural programming across a network of historic buildings
• Al Ismaelia encourages tourists to add an extra day to their Cairo itinerary to explore Downtown’s architecture, culture, independent shops and dining venues
• First-of-its-kind recognition for an Egyptian company highlights an approach combining heritage restoration, adaptive reuse, and cultural programming across a network of historic buildings