Riyadh, 17, September 2026: In a move aimed at advancing corporate communications and developing human capital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, AlKhaleej Training and Education has signed a strategic memorandum of cooperation with Influence Group, a leading strategic communications and public relations group in the Middle East. The agreement aims to launch a range of specialized training and advisory programs in media, corporate communications, public relations, and leadership development.
Riyadh, 17, September 2026: In a move aimed at advancing corporate communications and developing human capital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, AlKhaleej Training and Education has signed a strategic memorandum of cooperation with Influence Group, a leading strategic communications and public relations group in the Middle East. The agreement aims to launch a range of specialized training and advisory programs in media, corporate communications, public relations, and leadership development.