Egypt has always been a tourist-attraction spot for celebrtise from all around the world. Beyonce, Sir Elton John, Vin Diesel and so many other high-profiles visits over the years.

But if you haven’t noticed, 2019 for Egypt, was jam-packed with a number of iconic visits that we just had to keep record. let’s take a look!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

At first, we all thought it was a rumor, but it was later confirmed. Pop sensation Katy Berry and her actor fiancee Orlando Bloom did visit Egypt last October. With all the Egyptian-allusions in her songs, It was due!

Natalie Emmanuel

Game of Thrones star Natalie Emmanuel dropped jaws last November, when she decided to be the guest of honor at Cairo international Film Festival’s closing ceremony. Thank you Missandai!

Red Hot Chili Peppers

2019 kicked off to a great start with the legendary American funk rock band coming to Egypt for the first time. It didn’t stop there, they gave a live performance in front of the Great Pyramids!

Jennifer Lopez

Last August, the queen of stage J Lo blessed us with a visit in North Coast. the concert, that was phenomenal by the way, was part of her “It’s My party” concert.

Adriana Lima & Calvin Harris

Just earlier this December, Brazilian super-model Adriana Lima and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris made a remarkable appearance here. Loving the pants Cal!

Sergio Ramos

You probably forgot about this one, but Sergio Ramos did visit Egypt this year. He got to spend his summer over at our very own Hurghada and according to his Instagram, he loved it here!

Vane Damme

Another legend, this time action legend, Van Damme came to Egypt this year and it wasn’t just for pleasure. He collaborated with our own Mohamed Ramdan on an advertising campaign!

Billy Zayne

Remember the villain from Titanic? His name is Billy Zayne and he was another guest at the Cairo International Film Festival 41st edition.

Mina Masoud

The Egyptian-Canadian star who played Disney’s Aladdin was the guest of honor as well but for the Gouna Film Festival this time!

Tamino

The grand-son of Moharam Fouad, Tamino who is a Belgian singer and model, payed his roots a visit this year and performed live at at Cairo-Jazz club!

It was definitely a pleasure seeing all those stars here this year and we hope 2020 will drag more and more celebs!