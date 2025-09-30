Amazon Egypt reinforces its role as one of the catalysts for Egypt’s digital economy, empowering small and medium-sized businesses with tools, infrastructure, and reach to help them grow online while expanding local selection and value for customers

For the second year in a row, Amazon Egypt today announced its collaboration with Shark Tank, the award-winning entrepreneurial reality show, to provide new pathways for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurs in Egypt to help them grow their businesses online. Building on the momentum of last year’s success, the collaboration connects visionary business leaders with Amazon’s comprehensive resources by fostering innovation, advancing e-commerce adoption, and help enabling local businesses to scale sustainably through Amazon’s technology, fulfillment network, and customer reach.