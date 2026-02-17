“Iftar on Wheels” program targets 400,000 meals across Egypt during Ramadan 2026

Cairo, Egypt – February 16, 2026: Amazon Egypt is expanding its food security initiatives this Ramadan through strengthened collaborations with Egyptian Food Bank and Share a Smile Foundation. Since launching these programs, Amazon Egypt has contributed to more than 4.3 million meals and is scaling its impact this holy month through the newly launched “Tekkeyet el Mahrousa” mobile kitchen and the continuation of the long-running “Iftar on Wheels” program, supported by employee volunteers and operational capabilities.