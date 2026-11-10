Amazon’s investments have supported more than 60,000 direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across the Egyptian economy, underscoring the company’s role as a long-term partner in the country’s growth.



CAIRO, EGYPT — November 7, 2026 — Amazon today announced that its investments have contributed more than EGP 29 billion to Egypt’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the past decade and supported more than 60,000 direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across the country. According to analysis by the economic consultancy Keystone Strategy, the GDP contribution reflects Amazon’s cumulative investment in infrastructure, technology, logistics and employee compensation.