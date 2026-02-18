Cairo, 18 February 2026 – Americana Restaurants Egypt and Misr El Kheir Foundation have signed a landmark tri-party agreement with the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Egypt), appointing AHK Egypt the official international academic partner of the “Ahmed Hamed Talab” Hospitality Technical School. The partnership is designed to enhance the skills of students by aligning technical education with the real needs of the hospitality industry. Through practical, hands-on training, students will gain advanced skills that prepare them for competitive opportunities both locally and regionally.