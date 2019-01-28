By: John Samir

After a Lebanese businesswoman posted this picture from a party in Dubai with the couple, people couldn’t help but notice the way Amr Diab held Dina El Sherbiny. Theories started running immediately about how he might be subtly telling us about her pregnancy.

Further Investigation

Even though they haven’t yet announced their marriage officially, some argued that Dina is actually a little bloated in the picture while she has always been a fitness role model (how rude, right?!). However, some videos of her in the same period showed her belly as flat as a pancake.

The couple, previously known as “Fari2 el 3amal”, who are publicly together since late 2017 have been spotted together many times in different occasions and places. And while Dina El Sherbiny first tried to keep silent about their relationship, Amr Diab quickly gave up on his cautiousness and kept on posting pictures and videos of them.

The Couple’s Reply

Soon after this theory sparked, some info leaked about Dina El Sherbiny’s Ramadan 2019 series. Even though the couple kept silent about this, but we believe this leaking is Dina’s indirect refute, especially as it stated that she’s supposed to start filming in February.

The last time Dina El Sherbiny talked about her 2019 Ramadan project was in October 2018, so it is likely that she wanted to remind us she’s still working.

She is probably still trying to keep a bit of their privacy by not addressing the rumor directly, maybe to subtly tell us that the whole thing is none of our business.

Still nothing is confirmed by anyone. Dina El Sherbiny can actually work on her project while pregnant like some female actresses did. Also, people could just be focusing on very misleading details. For God’s sake, I get bloated after a bad soup!