By: John Samir

The iOS software has been claiming to be the safest of all since it was first released back in 2010. Turns out that there is a “factory installed” app on all Apple products that can be easily used to spy on you. The bug was found in FaceTime; it allows the caller to listen to your audio without you even accepting the call. This problem arises with users who are using iOS 12.1 or later.

How is the bug used?

All you have to do is just add yourself in the call, from the ‘Add Person’ option. Now you can spy on the microphone of the other end without them hearing you.

What’s really shocking about this bug is that it is very easy to use, like it’s an intended feature. All you have to do is just swipe up from the bottom of the screen while calling someone, choose ‘Add Person’, and BAM their microphone is on with you.

That’s Not It

This bug can also allow you to see the other end! If they just press the home button from the lock screen, you will also get a video of what’s in front of their camera. But now they can listen to you while all they can see is the ‘Accept’ and ‘Decline’ screen.

It’s Worse on Mac

On iPhone, since it doesn’t ring long enough, the poor spy will have to keep calling every few seconds to hear your whole conversation. But as Mac actually rings for longer, they can listen to the larger chunks of your private talks.

So far the bug is not yet fixed. So if you are an Apple user, we recommend you disable FaceTime from your device till it is fixed.

Timing Problem

What makes this problem even worse, is that we still didn’t forget about Facebook’s privacy problem and Mark Zuckerburg’s Senate hearing. This made conspiracy theorists interpret this as an intended bug to trespass our privacy even more.

Until the bug is fixed, turn off your FaceTime immediately!

To turn it off on iPhone:

1. Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad

2. Scroll down and select FaceTime

3. Toggle off the green button at the top of the screen To Turn it off on Mac: 1. Open the FaceTime app 2. Go to FaceTime on top of the screen 3. Select “Turn FaceTime Off”

It is really disturbing that a software team like Apple’s can fail in something so simple. Anyway, if you’re an Apple user watch out of this bug. And for everyone, details matter the most!!