El Gouna -October 14th, 2026 – Armani beauty is pleased to announce its new collaboration as the Official Beauty Partner of the 9th edition of El Gouna Film Festival (GFF), taking place from 15th October to October 23rd, 2026. The partnership further strengthens the brand’s longstanding ties to cinema, bringing its vision of beauty to one of the region’s leading film festivals.

Guided by its ethos, “Cinema for Humanity,” the festival will bring together filmmakers, actors, industry professionals and audiences from Egypt, across the region and around the world, celebrating cinema as a platform for creativity, cultural exchange and dialogue. As the Official Beauty Partner, Armani beauty will provide the official make-up services for the festival’s guests, including celebrities walking the red carpet.

The brand will also host an intimate dinner bringing together personalities from film and the wider creative community to celebrate its presence at El Gouna Film Festival and its enduring connection to cinema.