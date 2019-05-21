Ramadan Kareem everyone! Sharing meals in Ramadan is a daily celebration of the holy month with friends and family. Below is an Iftar and Sohour menu inspired from cuisines from around the world.

I’ve put together an easy yet impressive menu that would allow you to entertain your guests without slaving away over a hot stove. Enhance the mood with modern Ramadan decorations and funky authentic tableware – it will be a big success!

Artichoke & Hazelnut Velouté:

Serves 6-8

Velouté is a silky-smooth soup or sauce made from roux (butter & flour) and broth. It’s perfect for Iftar as it’s served in small quantities due its richness – half a soup ladle is enough to warm you up and prepare your body for solid food.

Shopping Basket:

800g frozen artichoke hearts – 1 large chopped onion – 75g butter – 200 ml whole milk– 850 ml chicken or vegetable stock – 1 ½ tbsp flour –100g toasted hazelnuts – 1 chopped celery stalk– 100 ml cream – salt & pepper.

Steps:

In a large pot, sauté the onions in butter until translucent then stir in the flour. Gradually, pour in the stock while stirring, season well and bring to the boil. Leave to cool down.

Add the chopped artichoke hearts and celery, simmer until soft.

Start by grounding the toasted hazelnuts in the food processor, then pour in all cooked contents in the pot. Blend all well until smooth consistency.

Pour back the thick mixture into the pot, add milk & cream then bring to the boil and simmer until you reach a velvety silky velouté. Sprinkle some chopped hazelnuts & fresh parsley. Serve hot.

Chicken Bites: Serves 6-8

This addictive recipe reminds me of my childhood. I was fortunately introduced to it by my friend’s mum, just tweaked it a bit!

Shopping Basket:

500g cooked chicken fillets– 200 ml thick béchamel sauce – 1 tsp Dijon mustard – 100g grated parmesan – 50g grated mozzarella – 2 beaten eggs – 300g breadcrumbs – 1 tbsp chopped chives – ¼ tsp paprika –½ tsp oregano – salt & pepper.

Steps:

Blend all ingredients (including 1 egg and 150g of breadcrumbs) in a food processor until smooth paste.

Form small-size balls, dip into egg then coat them with breadcrumbs. Put in freezer for 2 hours before frying or in the fridge the night before. Serve hot!

Aubergine Rolls:

Serves 6-8

One of my original recipes inspired from the famous Melanzane parmigiana when I need a meat break, the mushroom here does the trick for my family.

Shopping Basket:

1kg of long aubergine, thinly sliced– 500g chestnut mushrooms – 3 minced garlic cloves – 150g grated parmesan – 100g grated mozzarella – 1 chopped medium onion – 2 tbsp parsley –1 chopped tomato can – ½ tsp paprika – ½ tsp dried basil – ½ tsp oregano – salt & pepper.

Steps:

Drizzle aubergine slices with olive oil then grill in the oven or electric grill. In the food processor add; mushrooms, onion, garlic and parsley – blend them together until finely chopped. Empty the canned chopped tomatoes in a cup and stir in 1 crushed garlic clove, dried basil and oregano and a splash of olive oil – season well. In a large pan, sauté the mushroom mixture in olive oil then season with paprika, salt & pepper – until cooked. Place 1 tablespoon of the mushroom mixture on each aubergine slice, top it with cheese then roll it up. Lay aubergine rolls in a baking dish and cover with the chopped tomatoes mixture. Sprinkle with mozzarella and parmesan. Bake in oven for 30 minutes. Serve hot.

Beef Tagine with Prunes on a bed of Couscous:

Serves 6-8

A luscious Moroccan staple, you’ll be surprised how easy it is to execute such a complex flavoursome dish. The aromas will surely set up the ambiance for Ramadan!

Shopping Basket:

1kg beef cubes– 2 medium onions – 3 garlic cloves– 1 tsp ginger powder – ½ tsp turmeric- ½ tsp saffron – 1 tsp cinnamon –1 cinnamon stick – 2 bay leaves – ¼ cup olive oil- 1 tbsp honey – 1 cup prunes –1 can chickpeas – 2 cups instant couscous- salt & pepper.

Steps:

In a large pot, sauté 1 ½ grated onions and garlic then add the beef with all spices, brown it over medium heat. Add about 5 cups of water then bring to the boil. Cover and simmer until beef is cooked – it can take about 1 hour or more (add water when needed). When beef is cooked, reduce the sauce then add slices of ½ onion, honey, soaked prunes and drained chick peas – simmer for 5 to 10 minutes until sauce is thick and syrupy. For quick couscous, put in a glass bowl with a drizzle of olive oil and seasoning, then a cover with double the amount of boiling water from the kettle. Seal the bowl tightly with cling film and leave it for about 10 minutes. Remove cling film and fluff it up with a fork – it will be ready. In large platter, lay a bed of couscous then cover with tagine and sprinkle some toasted almonds on top. So fitting for Ramadan!

Seafood Lasagne Verde:

Serves 6-8

For an opulence boost to the table, a sublime twist for the beloved lasagne. I like to use lasagne verde (green) for colour contrast and flavour enhancement.

Shopping Basket:

1 pack Lasagne Verde pasta– 400g peeled raw prawns – 200g salmon fillet – 100g smoked salmon – 150g fresh cooked crabmeat -150g grated parmesan cheese – 150g grated mozzarella cheese – 150g ricotta cheese – 3 minced garlic cloves – 2 tbsp parsley- 1 chopped medium onion –3 tbsp flour- 1 ltr milk – 200 ml cream – 2 tbsp butter – 3 tbsp olive oil – ¼ tsp paprika – ¼ tsp nutmeg – salt & pepper.

Steps:

In a skillet, sauté grated onions & garlic with the raw seafood, season and cover with water until cooked (takes about 4 min). Keep the pan on the side. In a large pot, make béchamel sauce by whisking butter, flour & cream in cold milk off the heat, until lump free. Season with nutmeg, and simmer while stirring until it thickens and is cooked. In another container mix ricotta with parmesan (add an optional egg). Pour about ¼ of the béchamel sauce into seafood pan with crabmeat, chopped smoked salmon, parsley and paprika. Simmer for 2 minutes. In a large oven dish, smear the bottom with a ladle of béchamel, then lay first layer of uncooked pasta sheet. Spread some ricotta mixture then seafood sauce, ladle of béchamel, sprinkles of mozzarella and then another layer of pasta. Repeat at least 2 times covering the top with remaining béchamel, mozzarella and parmesan. Cover with foil and bake in a preheated oven 200 for 40 minutes, then remove foil and bake until golden colour. Leave it to stand for 10 minutes then serve. Heavenly satisfying!

Mango Panna Cotta: Serves 6-8

When it comes to Ramadan desserts, we must admit that our efforts are dwarfed by the evolving creations of pastry shops nowadays. Here is a light pudding to complement the rich selections our guests shower us with.

Shopping Basket:

2½ cups of fresh mango cubes– 1½ cup mango juice – 3 gelatine sachets– 2 cups whole milk – 3/4 cup sugar – 2 cups cream – ½ tsp vanilla extract.

Steps:

Mango purée: Blend 2 cups of mango until smooth. Stir in 1 gelatine sachet in mango juice over low heat until powder dissolves. Then mix with the blended mango puree. Pour about 2 cm in separate small ramekins then leave them to chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours. In a small saucepan, add milk and stir in remaining gelatine. On medium heat, dissolve the gelatine and sugar. Remove from heat then add cream and vanilla. Leave to cool down until room temperature. Pour the mixture in the chilled ramekins over the mango purée. Chill again in the fridge for about 2 hours until it sets. Garnish with remaining small mango cubes. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Suhoor Recipes:

‘Pain Surprise’: Serves 6-8

A savoury pastry that literally takes few minutes to make, I developed a recipe of my own and I’m sure you’ll eventually do too, as soon as you get the hang of it!

Shopping Basket:

1 large pack of rolled frozen puff pastry – grilled chicken strips – 50 g chopped sun-dried tomatoes – 2 tbsp red pesto – green/black sliced olives – 250g grated mozzarella & cheddar –1 beaten egg seasoned – 2 tsp nigella seeds & sesame seeds – salt & pepper.

Steps:

On a greased oven tray, lay the defrosted puff pastry sheet; spread the red pesto then lay the fillings in layers on one half, finishing off with the cheese.

Fold the empty half over the filling and seal all the ends so it looks like a bread loaf. Brush with egg wash, sprinkle seeds and make parallel horizontal cuts with a sharp knife.

Bake in a preheated oven 180 for 35 minutes, until pastry is golden. Serve warm.

Meat Pizza:

Serves 6-8

A Nigella Lawson adapted recipe from my protein diet days, perfect as a light meaty dish on the Sohour table.

Shopping Basket:

400g ground beef– 1 grated small onion– 150g grated mozzarella – 2 eggs –2 tbsp parsley – ½ tsp paprika – ½ tsp oregano- ½ tsp basil – ½ cup oat bran – ¼ tsp mixed spices- 1 chopped tomatoes can – 2 garlic cloves – 2 tbsp olive oil – salt & pepper.

Steps:

Blend the beef with all ingredients (except for tomatoes, 1 garlic clove & cheese) in the food processor until smooth paste.

In a non-stick oven pan (round or rectangular), drizzle some olive oil and pat the meat mixture with your hands – stretching it to fill up the whole pan.

Empty the canned chopped tomatoes in a cup and stir in 1 minced garlic clove, dried basil, oregano and olive oil – season well. Spread it over the meat base and sprinkle with cheese. Bake in the oven 180 for about 30 minutes until meat is cooked. Cut into squares or slices and serve warm.

Date & Banana Bread: Serves 6-8

This is my original recipe; my aim here was to cut down on sugar and flour. This decadent bread which is perfect for Sohour is full of nourishing natural nutrients. A big hit with kids too!

Shopping Basket:

2 ripe bananas – 1 cup dates– 2 eggs – 1 cup of almond flour – ½ cup flour –1 tsp cinnamon –

1 tsp vanilla extract– ½ cup sunflower oil – 1 tsp bicarbonate Soda – ½ tsp baking powder.

Steps:

Soak the dates in about half a cup of boiling water for 10 min. Meanwhile, in a big bowl, mash bananas then add eggs and all ingredients – whisk together.

Remove the pits from soaked dates and purée in soaking water. Then stir into the batter.

Pour into a greased loaf pan and bake in the oven 180 for about 40 minutes. Leave it to stand for 15 minutes, then turn it over and cut into medium slices. The texture is soft, almost mushy and very comforting!