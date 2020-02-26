Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading Wellness Groups and manufacturer of hygienic paper products, has been awarded the prestigious and highly coveted “Sterilized Brand of the Decade Award” in 2020, by the Family Hygiene Institute (FHI).

FHI operates under the auspices of the Medical Wellness Association (MWA), which is a globally recognized collection of the finest doctors and wellness professionals with the express purpose to promote proven global hygiene practices, especially for families.

Fine’s patented SteriPro technology ensures a fully sterile and hygienic production environment, guaranteeing that the first hand to touch the product is the consumer’s and reducing the risk of exposure to germs and viruses which cause sickness. The patented technology utilizes ultraviolet light in the form of vertical waves to destroy bacteria, viruses and other micro-organisms, producing a 99% sanitized product. This precision and consistency is what has made Fine such a trusted brand throughout all its markets, and vindicates the FHI’s decision to present them with this award.

The award is especially notable in light of the growing Coronavirus epidemic, which has spread throughout East Asia, Western Europe, the US and Australia, as the use of Fine sterilized tissues actively helps against the spread of the virus from person to person.

The sterilization method used for Fine tissues not only ensures that customers receive a fully sterile product, but also provides the benefit of killing germs, bacteria and viruses, including the Coronavirus, effectively limiting the spread of sickness throughout the region. Noting that the three key entry points for germs into the human body are eyes, nose, and mouth and that tissue products touch intimately all three.

Fine Hygienic Holding CEO, James Michael Lafferty, commented on the award, “It’s an incredible honor for FHH to be selected from among the leading hygienic products across the globe. Fine has always been a visionary group, from the beginning we have sought to continuously stay ahead of the curve through innovation, improvement and the desire to create superior products that provide not only good value to consumers, but also improve their lives.

The MWA’s strategy is based on collaborating and partnering with quality providers and organizations in order to provide dozens of expertise services in professional leadership and education for medical and wellness industries.

This helps in enhancing and developing the standards, guidelines and credentialing programs to aid the general public and developing improved wellness.

The FHI is a fully-integrated part of the MWA, which was founded over two decades ago by Dr. Christopher Breuleux, a global pioneer and visionary in the broad field of wellness. The FHI was created for the specific need of bringing special attention to hygiene and sterilization as an integral part of overall wellness.

As Dr. Breuleux explains, “The word ‘wellness’ is so broad, and often connoted to the nutrition and fitness elements, when it means much more. Hygiene is a critical part of wellness, avoiding infection and spread of disease. So to help rectify this challenge, we created FHI as a means to bring more dedicated attention to hygiene best practices.”

He added that it was nothing short of astounding that so few tissue companies take the effort to sterilize their products. The intuitive conclusion being that nearly all tissues could potentially represent a hazard to family health, which is why it is so remarkable that Fine, a regional company, has been doing such sterilization for the past decade; this factor made the group the easy choice for the award.

Dr. Nabil Fawzy, advisor and representative of FHI with over 40 years of experience in the field of Pediatrics said of the selection process, “The FHI takes into account the leading Hygiene brands regionally as well as globally, and subjects their products and processes to intense analysis according to top-level criteria set down by experts in the field.

We’re looking for brands who excel in attention to detail and commitment to delivering the highest possible hygienic standards, thereby providing consumers with products that actively enhance their quality of life.”

FHI wellness experts took into account the leading hygiene products from around the world and analysed each according to global hygienic standards. Recipients of the awards receive a certified seal for packaging, which helps customers identify everyday products that are of the highest hygienic standards.

FHH has built a renowned reputation for providing consumers with trusted hygienic products made with the highest possible standards.

The highly coveted award serves as a testament to Fine’s dedication to delivering only the finest quality hygienic products, and to the meticulous attention to detail that characterizes its manufacturing process.